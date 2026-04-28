CorroHealth Honored As Stevie® Award Winner In 2026 American Business Awards®

PLANO, Texas, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading revenue cycle technology company CorroHealth was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Health Provider category in The 24th Annual American Business Awards®.

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. This year, the program received more than 3,600 nominations from organizations across virtually every industry.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious award and to be recognized alongside many esteemed American business leaders," said Pat Leonard, CEO of CorroHealth. "This acknowledgement reflects CorroHealth's ongoing commitment to the healthcare industry, serving as the leading revenue cycle technology company built for the future of healthcare finance."

CorroHealth earned recognition for its mission and purpose, transforming healthcare operations and driving innovation to deliver better outcomes for hospitals and health systems. The company was selected after a methodical nomination process and careful evaluation of its industry impact and dedication to bridging the gap between patient care and financial performance.

More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. One judge who evaluated the nomination stated, "CorroHealth's blend of expert driven services and AI-powered platforms delivers measurable, enterprise scale financial gains that far exceed industry norms." The judges also recognized the company as a leader in innovation and operational excellence within the healthcare financial technology sector.

To learn more about CorroHealth, visit corrohealth.com.

About CorroHealth

CorroHealth, the leading healthcare technology and revenue cycle management company that helps providers and payers improve financial performance through automation, data-driven analytics, and clinically led expertise. CorroHealth delivers integrated, scalable solutions that support complex reimbursement and documentation workflows, backed by a global workforce operating in more than 10 locations, including the United States, United Kingdom, India, and the United Arab Emirates. The company was recently named one of the "Top Places to Work in Healthcare in 2026" by Becker's Healthcare and a Great Place To Work® Certified™ in India for the second time in two years. Further information is available at corrohealth.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes, as well as the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding workplace performance worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Media Contact:

CorroHealth

Mellissa Gardner, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE CorroHealth