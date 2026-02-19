CorroHealth Chief People Officer Becky Blake Named One of the Top Women Leaders by The Healthcare Technology Report

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading healthcare technology company CorroHealth today announced that The Healthcare Technology Report has named its Chief People Officer Becky Blake to the list of "Top Women Leaders in Healthcare Technology of 2025."

Blake was honored for her steadfast leadership and expertise in leading organizational change and talent management, ensuring alignment with business priorities and financial goals. She was selected after a methodical nomination process and careful consideration of her professional background and industry contributions.

"It is an honor to recognize Becky as a top women leader in healthcare technology. As our chief people officer, she reflects the culture we strive for at CorroHealth – thoughtful, people-focused, and results-driven," said Pat Leonard, CEO at CorroHealth. "Her leadership and advocacy for our team play an important role in shaping the environment we have today."

The award recognizes women in leadership whose vision and expertise have advanced healthcare, guiding their organizations through industry change with a strong commitment to excellence. Blake was featured alongside several leaders who represent some of the most innovative companies in the healthcare technology space.

Since joining CorroHealth, Blake has helped transform the company's culture and talent strategy, enabling rapid growth, seamless integration, and global expansion through her forward-thinking leadership. Today, her impact continues to strengthen company engagement, elevate employee experience, and support the overall growth initiatives.

To learn more about CorroHealth, visit corrohealth.com.

