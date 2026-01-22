CorroHealth CEO Pat Leonard Named One of the Top Healthcare Technology CEOs of 2025 by The Healthcare Technology Report

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CorroHealth, a leading healthcare technology and revenue cycle management company, today announced its CEO Pat Leonard has been recognized as a "Top Healthcare Technology CEOs of 2025" by The Healthcare Technology Report.

Leonard was honored for his vision and purpose, transforming healthcare operations and driving innovation to deliver better outcomes for hospitals and health systems, among other accomplishments. He was selected after a methodical nomination process and careful consideration of his professional background and industry contributions.

"It is an honor to take this opportunity to acknowledge our CEO, Pat Leonard, as a leader in healthcare technology," said Becky Blake, Chief People Officer at CorroHealth. "This recognition reflects Pat's dedication to our team members, the healthcare industry, and providing our clients with leading technology-based solutions that improve hospitals' financial health."

The award, which was featured in the January issue of The Healthcare Technology Report, recognizes individuals whose leadership has been a driving force behind some of the most significant advancements in healthcare. Leonard was featured alongside several healthcare leaders who have inspired their teams to push boundaries, fostering cultures of innovation that have led to transformative breakthroughs in software, artificial intelligence, digital health, and beyond.

Since 2020, CorroHealth has made an impact on the financial performance of hospitals and health systems, delivering integrated solutions, proven expertise, intelligent technology, and scalability to address needs across the revenue cycle. Under Leonard's leadership, the company has established itself as an industry leader, driving progress to connect care and revenue while leading through change in the face of the most pressing healthcare challenges.

About CorroHealth

CorroHealth, the leading healthcare technology and revenue cycle management company that helps providers and payers improve financial performance through automation, data-driven analytics, and clinically led expertise. CorroHealth delivers integrated, scalable solutions that support complex reimbursement and documentation workflows, backed by a global workforce operating in more than 10 locations, including the United States, United Kingdom, India, and the United Arab Emirates. The company was recently named one of the "150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare in 2025" by Becker's Healthcare and a Great Place To Work® Certified™ in India for the second time in two years. Further information is available at corrohealth.com.

