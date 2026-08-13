CorroHealth Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer Mellissa Gardner Named to 2026 Class of PRNEWS People of the Year

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading revenue cycle technology company CorroHealth today announced that its Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer Mellissa Gardner has been named to the 2026 class of PRNEWS People of the Year.

Gardner was honored as a brand reputation maven for her steadfast leadership and notable contributions to strategic marketing and communications, and commitment to advancing CorroHealth's mission. She was selected after a methodical nomination process and careful consideration of her professional background and industry contributions.

"We are thrilled to see Mellissa recognized by PRNEWS for her leadership and vision," said Pat Leonard, CEO of CorroHealth. "The attention and credibility the CorroHealth brand commands in the market today is a direct result of her strategic clarity and relentless execution. It's not just brand visibility, it's market momentum that converts."

The award recognizes visionary communicators, agency innovators, crisis strategists, and rising stars who are shaping the future of public relations and corporate communications. Gardner was featured alongside several professionals whose ideas, leadership and results are elevating the role of communications in business, culture and society.

Since joining CorroHealth, Gardner has played a pivotal role in advancing its brand and marketing efforts, securing a place as a national leader in healthcare technology and revenue cycle management. In an industry defined by complexity, compliance, and longstanding industry leadership, she has strategically positioned the company as a bold, clinically driven force shaping the future of revenue cycle transformation. Today, her visionary leadership continues to build, safeguard, and elevate CorroHealth's brand reputation.

To learn more about CorroHealth, visit corrohealth.com.

About CorroHealth

CorroHealth, the leading healthcare technology and revenue cycle management company that helps providers and payers improve financial performance through automation, data-driven analytics, and clinically led expertise. CorroHealth delivers integrated, scalable solutions that support complex reimbursement and documentation workflows, backed by a global workforce operating in more than 10 locations, including the United States, United Kingdom, India, and the United Arab Emirates. The company was recently named one of the "Top Places to Work in Healthcare in 2026" by Becker's Healthcare and a Great Place To Work® Certified™ in India for the second time in two years. Further information is available at corrohealth.com.

Media Contact:

CorroHealth

Mellissa Gardner, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE CorroHealth