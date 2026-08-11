CorroHealth Makes the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading revenue cycle technology company CorroHealth today announced it has been ranked No. 3969 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

CorroHealth joins the ranks of renowned brands and past honorees such as Microsoft, Meta, and Oracle, among others. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy.

"We are honored to be recognized among the fastest-growing private companies," said Pat Leonard, CEO of CorroHealth. "This achievement belongs to our team, whose dedication makes everything possible, and to our clients, whose trust inspires us every day. Together, we're navigating the changing world of healthcare, building confidence and making real progress toward greater efficiency and financial success."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

CorroHealth earned this recognition due to its rapid expansion, fueled by continuous investment in intelligent technology and revenue cycle solutions. Today, the company supports healthcare organizations at every point in the patient journey and continues to enhance its market presence by expanding its single, connected platform, which integrates proprietary technologies with clinical expertise and advanced data analytics.

To learn more about CorroHealth, visit corrohealth.com.

About CorroHealth

CorroHealth, the leading healthcare technology and revenue cycle management company that helps providers and payers improve financial performance through automation, data-driven analytics, and clinically led expertise. CorroHealth delivers integrated, scalable solutions that support complex reimbursement and documentation workflows, backed by a global workforce operating in more than 10 locations, including the United States, United Kingdom, India, and the United Arab Emirates. The company was recently named one of the "Top Places to Work in Healthcare in 2026" by Becker's Healthcare and a Great Place To Work® Certified™ in India for the second time in two years. Further information is available at corrohealth.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact:

CorroHealth

Mellissa Gardner, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE CorroHealth