CorroHealth coding automation pilot leads to Medical Savant acquisition

CorroHealth has acquired Medical Savant after a successful year-long pilot of fully autonomous coding and charge capture Tweet this

Continued integration of Medical Savant with the CorroHealth ACS product is a top priority post acquisition. The final, fully integrated solution will serve as the outpatient coding platform for CorroHealth.

A recent one-year pilot combined the machine learning and NLP from Medical Savant with the algorithms and workflow of the CorroHealth ACS product. Results from the pilot delivered fully autonomous coding and charge capture automation for 95% of charts.

"We will not restrict this solution's reach to enhancing productivity and quality of the 4,000+ coding professionals of CorroHealth," stated Pat Leonard, CEO of CorroHealth. "The solution will also be offered direct to clients to deliver the same gains in their existing mid-cycle operations."

Future plans include expansion of the solution's reach to enable additional specialties. The short-term roadmap also includes integration of the platform within CorroHealth's Emergency Documentation Information System (EDIS), The T System.

The Medical Savant platform currently offers coding and charge capture solutions for Emergency (Hospital and Professional), Radiology, Urgent Care, and other Professional environments. Co-founders Neal Somaney and Ravi Narayanan join the CorroHealth leadership team with the acquisition.

