CorroHealth expands AI's reach in Clinical Revenue Integrity with addition of TCP Services and Analytics solutions

DALLAS, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CorroHealth expands its Clinical Revenue Integrity solutions with the purchase of the analytics platform and review solutions from TCP Services and Analytics ("TCP"). A combination of artificial intelligence ("AI") capabilities and physician-led quality reviews enhances the reimbursement cycle solutions from CorroHealth.

The solutions acquired from TCP provides data-driven, physician-led, prospective clinical documentation integrity ("CDI") reviews across both inpatient and outpatient settings. The AI capabilities of the solution acquired from TCP personalize insights and training from prospective CDI efforts, closing the loop on documentation gaps with physicians.

"The financial health of our clients means ensuring proper reimbursement across all care settings," stated Pat Leonard, CEO of CorroHealth. "The addition of these TCP solutions to CorroHealth enhances our impact in both inpatient and outpatient CDI programs via unique and proven methods."

"Helping physicians with capturing the true clinical picture takes a proper combination of support and tech enablement," said Paula Lawlor, founder of TCP Services and Analytics. "We've found the right mix of data directed reviews and AI personalized training that create positive financial impacts from documentation integrity."

"The healthcare industry continues to grow in complexity," said Joe Bress, a Principal specializing in healthcare at The Carlyle Group. "We are pleased to back CorroHealth's investment in industry-leading approaches to these complexities like those addressed by the acquired TCP solutions."

Lawlor joins the CorroHealth executive leadership team with a focus on accelerating utilization of the newly acquired solutions with CorroHealth clients.

