CorroHealth Finalizes Acquisition of Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Business from Navient

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading healthcare technology and RCM company CorroHealth has finalized its acquisition of the Xtend healthcare revenue cycle management business from Navient, further positioning the company as the clear leader in revenue cycle management consultancy and technology.

The arrangement provides significant scale to CorroHealth's existing RCM offerings as well as new patient engagement capabilities. Specifically, this new service will enable multichannel patient communications, an essential element that was not previously in the CorroHealth suite of services.

The move positions CorroHealth as one of the broadest and most complete clinical and financial end-to-end solutions in the market.

As part of the agreement, more than 925 Xtend employees joined the CorroHealth team.

CorroHealth CEO Pat Leonard said, "This is a significant step forward for CorroHealth and for our clients. Adding the talented and knowledgeable Xtend staff to the clinically led CorroHealth team adds a powerful new layer of financial security for our clients. These new services will take additional burden off our clients and allow them to focus on providing high quality health care."

"The entire Xtend team is excited to join a world-class revenue cycle management leader like CorroHealth," said Mike Morris, Xtend Healthcare President. "As part of the CorroHealth team, we now have a broader scope of capabilities and automation tools to offer our customers."

CorroHealth is the leading provider of clinically led healthcare analytics and technology-driven solutions, dedicated to positively impacting the financial performance for physicians, hospitals, and health plans. With over 11,000 employees worldwide, CorroHealth offers integrated solutions, proven expertise, intelligent technology, and scalability to address needs across the entire revenue cycle. Our global presence extends over 10 locations, including the United States, India, and the United Kingdom, enhancing our ability to deliver exceptional service on a large scale.

