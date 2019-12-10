Corrona Acquires HealthiVibe, Expanding its Presence in Patient Experience

HealthiVibe complements and strengthens Corrona's strong presence in disease registries by providing market-leading expertise in supporting innovative, evidence-based patient engagement initiatives across the product lifecycle. With projects in over 60 countries and more than 90 indications, HealthiVibe also brings valuable global experience and breadth to Corrona.

"I am excited that HealthiVibe is joining the Corrona family," said Raymond H. Hill, Corrona's Chairman and CEO. "Our registry expertise and regulatory grade real-world evidence, combined with HealthiVibe's global background in patient-oriented insights, gives us a unique ability to support our clients."

"We believe this is a perfect fit for both HealthiVibe and Corrona," said Abbe Steel, CEO of HealthiVibe. "In response to the FDA's Patient Focused Drug Development initiative and the 21st Century Cures Act, pharmaceutical companies are investing time and energy in patient insights and real-world evidence. Marrying those two by linking together HealthiVibe's patient insight background with Corrona's industry-leading real world evidence data, and drawing on Corrona's deep relationships with sites and patients, will bring significant value to our clients."

In addition to her title of CEO of HealthiVibe, Abbe will also be taking on the newly created role of Chief Patient Officer at Corrona.

About Corrona

Corrona provides real world evidence through syndicated registry data and analysis services, helping biopharmaceutical companies demonstrate the value of their products to clinicians, patients, payers, and regulators. Corrona operates six major autoimmune registries across the US, Canada and Japan, collecting data from over 500 participating investigator sites. In addition to supporting hundreds of manuscripts and abstracts, Corrona has supported post approval safety commitments for multiple autoimmune agents. Corrona is headquartered in Waltham, MA. Through its subsidiary Health iQ, Corrona has access to a broad range of UK and international data sets across primary and secondary care, as well as deep relationships with the NHS, Public Health England, and leading UK academic institutions. Learn more at www.corrona.org, or via email at info@corrona.org.

About HealthiVibe

HealthiVibe uses a systematic, evidence-based process to help pharmaceutical clients spearhead patient engagement initiatives at every stage of the product lifecycle. We leverage innovative, co-creation models and global online analytic platforms to provide our clients the tools and the expertise to gather, analyze and apply deep patient insights to optimize clinical trials and enhance overall product commercialization efforts. HealthiVibe is headquartered in Arlington, VA. Learn more at www.healthivibe.com, or via email at tammy.calvert@healthivibe.com.

CONTACT: Elizabeth Guilbeault, eguilbeault@corrona.org

SOURCE Corrona, LLC

Related Links

http://www.corrona.org

