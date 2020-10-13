Corrona Acquires HealthUnlocked, Creating a First-in-Class Patient Experience Ecosystem

WALTHAM, Mass. and LONDON, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corrona, LLC ("Corrona"), a built-for-purpose source of gold-standard real-world evidence, announced that it has acquired HealthUnlocked, the world's largest virtual patient community.

Corrona's investment in HealthUnlocked helps to further expand the patient engagement offerings that began in late 2019 with Corrona's acquisition of HealthiVibe, a recognized leader in patient experience and engagement. HealthUnlocked provides an additional dimension of cultivated data by leveraging a social network of 1.3 million patients across hundreds of condition-specific communities, moderated by over 500 patient advocacy groups, capturing insights to better understand what matters most to these patients. HealthUnlocked will be integrated into Corrona's HealthiVibe business unit to establish an innovative and holistic snapshot of the patient.

"By combining with HealthUnlocked, we are expanding our broad set of capabilities--ranging from highly granular and longitudinal structured data across our eight registries, to broader patient insights from HealthUnlocked," said Abbe Steel, Chief Patient Officer of Corrona. She continued, "The HealthUnlocked communities provide access to engaged patients across the globe, allowing us to better understand the patient experience and what matters most to patients. Our organization is positioned to expand its expertise in gathering, analyzing, and applying deep patient insights to optimize the patient journey and bring significant value to our clients."

Jorge Armanet, CEO of HealthUnlocked, noted "We are thrilled to be joining Corrona to help further expand its patient-centered solutions. Over the past 10 years, we have created a robust real-world data engine with the patient at its core. Patients that engage in our communities offer a unique perspective, creating not only a truly powerful resource for the research industry, but also invaluable peer-to-peer support. This support allows millions of patients globally to become more confident, and to interact more easily with healthcare professionals."

By building out its patient experience business, Corrona is working to create an industry-leading ecosystem centered around the patient voice. This ecosystem directly supports both the 21st Century Cures Act and the FDA's Patient Focused Drug Development initiative, and establishes Corrona as a leader in patient insights and real-world evidence with both a scalable technology platform, and short- and long-term outcomes and safety data. This data powerhouse is the first of its kind to provide such a wholistic, 360⁰ degree view of a patient while ensuring data integrity.

About Corrona

Corrona provides real world evidence through syndicated registry data and analysis services, helping biopharmaceutical companies demonstrate the value of their products to clinicians, patients, payers, and regulators. Corrona operates eight major autoimmune registries across the US, Canada, and Japan, collecting data from over 475 participating investigator sites. In addition to supporting hundreds of manuscripts and abstracts, Corrona has supported post approval safety commitments for multiple autoimmune agents. Corrona is headquartered in Waltham, MA. Its subsidiary, HealthiVibe, complements and strengthens Corrona's strong presence in disease registries by providing market-leading expertise in supporting innovative, evidence-based patient engagement initiatives across the product lifecycle. Through Health iQ, Corrona has access to a broad range of UK and international data sets across primary and secondary care, as well as deep relationships with the NHS and leading UK academic institutions. Learn more at http://www.corrona.org. and http://www.HealthiVibe.com. Corrona is a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity.

About HealthUnlocked

HealthUnlocked leverages an innovative social platform to connect 1.3 million patients, representing over 300 disease states and conditions with more than 500 patient advocacy groups. These patients share treatment paradigms, symptom management, and quality of life issues on a global scale. E-tools and unique communities allow the substantiation of improved outcomes for patients engaged in the platform.

