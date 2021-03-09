Corrona Announces Name Change to CorEvitas and Expanded Strategic Direction

WALTHAM, Mass. and LONDON, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corrona, LLC, a leading provider of real-world evidence solutions, announced today that it has changed its name to CorEvitas [kohr-eh'-vi-tahs]. This rebranding reflects both the evolution of the company as well as its vision for the future. Leveraging 20 years of experience in specialized patient registries and regulatory-grade data sources, CorEvitas' expanded strategy builds upon its strengths in comparative effectiveness research and drug safety studies.

Founded in 2001 with a single registry in rheumatoid arthritis, CorEvitas has leveraged its unique position providing highly curated granular and longitudinal data. Today, CorEvitas is the world's leading source of highly curated data in inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The company's portfolio includes eight registries: rheumatoid arthritis (US and Japan), psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, psoriatic arthritis and spondyloarthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, multiple sclerosis, and neuromyelitis optica. Data are collected from nearly 500 highly engaged and committed investigator sites in the US, Canada, and Japan.

In addition to its foundation in registries, CorEvitas has invested significantly to build a leading real-world evidence organization. It acquired a unique and dynamic patient experience business that leverages innovative patient co-creation models to understand the patient journey, and an online patient community (HealthUnlocked) with 1.4 million patients representing hundreds of conditions. These patient-reported experiential data complement the core registry data, enable direct to patient registry models, and add real time updates on timely topics such as views on COVID-19 vaccines and unmet need for patients with chronic conditions.

The patient ecosystem is further supported by biorepository services that build the company's precision medicine offering to advance the development of new therapies and diagnostic tools. This includes access to biosamples that are linked to the deep clinical and patient data gathered in CorEvitas' registries.

Finally, CorEvitas has also entered into European markets, gaining access to robust oncology data, and broader electronic medical records and claims data from the UK National Health Service. It has built a capability in the UK, offering a range of Software as a Service (SaaS) platforms leveraging these data sets, with advanced algorithms and data analytics, for use in health economic and outcomes research and commercial applications.

Underlying all of CorEvitas' business is a cloud-based secure technology platform enabling the company to aggregate and process longitudinal data at scale and handle a broad spectrum of clinical and patient reported outcomes.

Commenting on the company's growth strategy, CEO and Chairman Raymond Hill noted, "the CorEvitas name reflects over twenty years' experience generating evidence on clinical effectiveness and safety of therapies. CorEvitas is uniquely positioned to answer important questions around newly-approved therapies with novel mechanisms of action, while innovating with patient-centric research." He continued, "we could not have reached this point without the valuable partnership of our patients, investigator sites, scientific advisors, and patient advocacy groups."

Dr. Bruce Strober, Clinical Professor of Dermatology at Yale University School of Medicine, and Scientific Co-Director of CorEvitas' Psoriasis Registry, noted "the scientific team at CorEvitas, coupled with unparalleled commitment to their investigators and patient communities, has created a research platform that is generating novel and impactful clinical insights on the post approval effectiveness and safety of advanced therapies."

Since its founding, CorEvitas has been committed to improving the lives of patients, by systematically collecting high quality data and applying rigorous analytical methods. The company's expansion and new capabilities continue to accelerate the achievement of its mission.

About CorEvitasSM

CorEvitas is the built-for-purpose gold-standard provider of real-world evidence. Through syndicated registry data and analytic services, CorEvitas helps biopharmaceutical companies demonstrate the value of their products to clinicians, patients, payers, and regulators. CorEvitas operates eight major autoimmune and inflammatory registries across the US, Canada, and Japan, collecting data from nearly 500 participating investigator sites. In addition to supporting hundreds of manuscripts and abstracts, CorEvitas has supported post approval safety commitments for multiple newly approved treatments in autoimmune diseases for both U.S. and European regulators. CorEvitas is headquartered in Waltham, MA. Its subsidiary, HealthiVibe, complements and strengthens the company's strong presence in disease registries by providing market-leading expertise in supporting innovative, evidence-based patient engagement initiatives across the product lifecycle. The HealthUnlocked technology platform hosts over 1.4 million patients in hundreds of condition-specific communities and significantly expands the scope of patient experiential data. Through Health iQ, CorEvitas has access to a broad range of UK and international data sets across primary and secondary care, as well as deep relationships with the NHS and leading UK academic institutions. CorEvitas is a portfolio company of Audax Private Equity.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

CorEvitas, LLC

Erem Latif

+1 (508) 408-5529

[email protected]

SOURCE Corrona, LLC