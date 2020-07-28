Corrosion Innovations Announces Partnership, Board Members and Officers

HOUSTON, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Corrosion Innovations announced today the formation of a new partnership and products to deal with corrosion issues which persist across a broad range of industries globally. The recently-formed company brings together as sponsors and owners, Corrosion Prevention Technologies LLC, Pasadena, TX, MATTR Solutions, LLC, Houma, LA, WirxGroup LLC, Winlock, WA, Chandler, Richter, Wood Consulting and Distribution, LLC (CRW), Houston, TX, and Lester Contract Management, LLC, Quitman, AR. Corrosion is a trillion-dollar issue impacting various industries, including the oil and gas industry, shipping trades, and others for decades.

The company's Corr-Ze product is an exceptional, eco-friendly chemical that decontaminates and prepares metal surfaces for protective coatings by removing corrosion-causing contaminates even in the harshest environments (e.g., offshore). Achieving both visual and microscopic cleanliness, this safe and easy-to-use product addresses corrosion at the source by removing deeply imbedded and bonded salts and impurities on metal substrates. This at-the-source approach of metal cleaning results in enhanced coating performance, prevents flash rust thereby increasing re-coating windows and reduces the need for subsequent maintenance. The application process is extremely simple, increasing labor efficiency, accelerating project schedules, and reducing costs up to 50 percent. Unlike similar products on the market, Corr-Ze is not an inhibitor or film former which leave a residue on the metal surface that negatively affects coating adhesion. Corr-Ze leaves no film or residue and improves coating adhesion.

Corrosion Innovations global sales and distribution will be overseen by a board of directors consisting of the following partners: Board Chairman Archie Cox, Jr of Pine Plains, New York; Vice Chairman Randy Le Bouef of Houma, Louisiana; Todd Olsen of Winlock, Washington, Trey Chandler of Houston, Texas; and President and CEO Marlin Lester of Quitman, Arkansas.

Archie Cox, Jr stated: "Marlin Lester has been appointed by the board as President and CEO, he is a tremendous addition to the company due to his knowledge of the market, relevant technology and the major participants in it. He is a person of the highest integrity. We are very fortunate to have him lead us and are confident that he'll make Corr-Ze a staple of the industry."

President and CEO Marlin Lester, "At Corrosion Innovations, we are dedicated to mitigating the long-standing problems caused by corrosion. Our partners are a team of business and industry professionals that come from across the United States and possess the years of experience necessary to ensure this endeavor is successful. This team is equipped with the knowledge and expertise required to support our wholly-owned patented surface decontamination technology through global supply chains."

Corrosion Innovations is dedicated to solving the problem of corrosion through research, product development, outreach, education, and professional services. The company assists organizations in streamlining processes, reducing operating and ownership costs by eliminating the most common cause of coating failure. It also optimizes coating adhesion and reliability and lowers required maintenance frequency and scope. In addition to making our most recent patent-pending product available for distribution, Corrosion Innovations will continue research to identify contaminants and other interference impurities, develop environmentally safe, effective and economical solutions, and will assist leading organizations in their pursuit of best practices to ensure the integrity and longevity of all metal surfaces.

