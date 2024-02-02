Corrugated Box Making Machine Market 2022, USD 719.28 million Incremental Growth is Expected from 2022 to 2027, Exponential growth in the e-commerce industry to Boost Growth

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The corrugated box making machine market is estimated to grow by USD 719.28 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.23% during the forecast period. Exponential growth in the e-commerce industry is a key factor driving the growth. The rise of e-commerce, initially prominent in the US and EU around 2000, is now rapidly expanding into developing countries, tapping into new markets. This growth, particularly in B2B trading, is expected to continue due to increased incomes and broader internet access globally. The thriving e-commerce sector significantly influences the demand for corrugated box making machines, as it requires more boxes for product packaging and branding, doubling the demand from manufacturers and e-commerce sellers. Consequently, e-commerce sites and sellers need more corrugated box suppliers to meet this demand.

The food and beverages segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The rise in global food consumption and population is a key driver for the food and beverage market. This surge has increased the demand for processed and ready-to-eat foods, leading to a higher need for packaging, particularly corrugated boxes and their manufacturing machines. This trend is expected to drive the packaging industry's demand for corrugated boxes.

By geography, the global corrugated box making machine market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global corrugated box making machine market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 50% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. In the APAC region, China and India dominate the corrugated box making machine market. Other Southeast Asian countries are expected to drive increased demand for corrugated boxes due to growing urbanization, a rising middle class, and increasing employment rates. This surge in demand across industries will positively impact the packaging industry, particularly for corrugated boxes.

Production of lightweight corrugated boxes is a primary trend shaping the growth.

is a primary trend shaping the growth. The rising cost of raw materials used in corrugated boxes is a significant challenge restricting growth.

Benefits and Features of Corrugated Box Making Machines

Corrugated box making machines offer various benefits for packaging and manufacturing processes. These machines, also known as packaging machinery, enable efficient box forming, manufacturing, and processing. They include equipment such as box forming, folding, sealing, flexo folder gluers, die-cutting, corrugating, stitching, printing, cutting, bundling, stacking, palletizing, and inspection machines. Corrugated box making machines are available in automatic and semi-automatic configurations, with high-speed and low-speed options to suit different production needs. They can handle various types of corrugated boxes, including single-wall, double-wall, and triple-wall boxes. Additional features like rotary die cutters, inline printing, creasing, scoring, slitting, sheet feeding, and labeling capabilities enhance their versatility and efficiency in box production processes.

