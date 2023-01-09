Corrugated box making machine market: Growth opportunities led by Acme Machinery Co. and Bobst Group SA - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The corrugated box making machine market size is forecast to increase by USD 719.28 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.23%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the exponential growth in the e-commerce industry, the rise in automation, and the need to reduce outsourcing costs.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Corrugated Box Making Machine Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global corrugated box making machine market as a part of the global industrial machinery market, which covers companies engaged in manufacturing industrial machinery and components covering presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, elevators, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications.

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Acme Machinery Co., Bobst Group SA, EMBA Machinery AB, Fosber Spa, Guangdong Hongming Intelligent Joint Stock Co. Ltd., Hebei Shengli Carton Equipment Manufacturing Co. Ltd., ISOWA Corp., KOLBUS GmbH and Co. KG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Natraj Corrugating Machinery Co., Panotec Srl, Serpa Packaging Solutions LLC, Shanghai PrintYoung International Industry Co. Ltd., Shinko Machine Mfg. Co. Ltd., SUN Automation Group, Sunrise Pacific Co. Ltd., Valco Cincinnati Inc., Wenzhou Zhongke Packaging Machinery Co. Ltd., and Zemat Technology Group Ltd.

Gain access to detailed vendor profiles available with Technavio. Buy the report!

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Get a holistic overview of the endoscopic closure devices market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

The market is segmented by end-user (food and beverages, electronic goods, home, and personal care goods, textile goods, and others), technology (automatic, semi-automatic, and manual), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by end-user (Inclusion/Exclusion)

Food and beverages:

The food and beverages segment shows a gradual increase in the market share of USD 1,554.08 million in 2017 and continued to grow until 2021. The growth of the segment can be attributed to factors such as increasing food consumption worldwide and the expanding global population.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this corrugated box making machine market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the corrugated box making machine market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the corrugated box making machine market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the corrugated box making machine market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of corrugated box making machine market vendors

Related Reports:

The food and beverage packaging machinery market size is expected to increase to USD 1.66 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a progressing CAGR of 4.89%. The growing demand for packaged F&Bs is notably driving the food and beverage packaging machinery market growth, although factors such as high installation costs may impede the market growth.

size is expected to increase to from 2021 to 2026, at a progressing CAGR of 4.89%. The growing demand for packaged F&Bs is notably driving the food and beverage packaging machinery market growth, although factors such as high installation costs may impede the market growth. The beverage carton packaging machinery market size should rise by USD 204.89 million from 2022 to 2026 at a CAGR of 4.00%. The increasing demand for beverages is notably driving the beverage carton packaging machinery market growth, although factors such as high initial costs associated with carton packaging machinery may impede the market growth.

Corrugated Box Making Machine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 173 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.23% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 719.28 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.71 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acme Machinery Co., Bobst Group SA, EMBA Machinery AB, Fosber Spa, Guangdong Hongming Intelligent Joint Stock Co. Ltd., Hebei Shengli Carton Equipment Manufacturing Co. Ltd., ISOWA Corp., KOLBUS GmbH and Co. KG, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Natraj Corrugating Machinery Co., Panotec Srl, Serpa Packaging Solutions LLC, Shanghai PrintYoung International Industry Co. Ltd., Shinko Machine Mfg. Co. Ltd., SUN Automation Group, Sunrise Pacific Co. Ltd., Valco Cincinnati Inc., Wenzhou Zhongke Packaging Machinery Co. Ltd., and Zemat Technology Group Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global corrugated box making machine market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global corrugated box making machine market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Technology Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Food and beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Food and beverages - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Electronic goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Electronic goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Electronic goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Electronic goods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Electronic goods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Home and personal care goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Home and personal care goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Home and personal care goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Home and personal care goods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Home and personal care goods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Textile goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Textile goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Textile goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Textile goods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Textile goods - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Technology

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

7.3 Automatic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Automatic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Automatic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Automatic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Automatic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Semi-automatic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Semi-automatic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Semi-automatic - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Semi-automatic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Semi-automatic - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Manual - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Manual - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Manual - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Manual - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Manual - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 71: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 72: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 73: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 75: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 77: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 113: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 114: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 115: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 116: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 117: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 118: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 119: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 120: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 121: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 122: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 123: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Acme Machinery Co.

Exhibit 124: Acme Machinery Co. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Acme Machinery Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Acme Machinery Co. - Key offerings

12.4 Bobst Group SA

Exhibit 127: Bobst Group SA - Overview



Exhibit 128: Bobst Group SA - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Bobst Group SA - Key news



Exhibit 130: Bobst Group SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Bobst Group SA - Segment focus

12.5 EMBA Machinery AB

Exhibit 132: EMBA Machinery AB - Overview



Exhibit 133: EMBA Machinery AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: EMBA Machinery AB - Key offerings

12.6 Fosber Spa

Exhibit 135: Fosber Spa - Overview



Exhibit 136: Fosber Spa - Product / Service



Exhibit 137: Fosber Spa - Key offerings

12.7 Guangdong Hongming Intelligent Joint Stock Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 138: Guangdong Hongming Intelligent Joint Stock Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Guangdong Hongming Intelligent Joint Stock Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Guangdong Hongming Intelligent Joint Stock Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Hebei Shengli Carton Equipment Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 141: Hebei Shengli Carton Equipment Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Hebei Shengli Carton Equipment Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Hebei Shengli Carton Equipment Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 ISOWA Corp.

Exhibit 144: ISOWA Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 145: ISOWA Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: ISOWA Corp. - Key offerings

12.10 KOLBUS GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 147: KOLBUS GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 148: KOLBUS GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: KOLBUS GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.11 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 150: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 151: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 153: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

12.12 Natraj Corrugating Machinery Co.

Exhibit 155: Natraj Corrugating Machinery Co. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Natraj Corrugating Machinery Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Natraj Corrugating Machinery Co. - Key offerings

12.13 Panotec Srl

Exhibit 158: Panotec Srl - Overview



Exhibit 159: Panotec Srl - Product / Service



Exhibit 160: Panotec Srl - Key offerings

12.14 Serpa Packaging Solutions LLC

Exhibit 161: Serpa Packaging Solutions LLC - Overview



Exhibit 162: Serpa Packaging Solutions LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 163: Serpa Packaging Solutions LLC - Key offerings

12.15 Shanghai PrintYoung International Industry Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 164: Shanghai PrintYoung International Industry Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 165: Shanghai PrintYoung International Industry Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 166: Shanghai PrintYoung International Industry Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 Shinko Machine Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 167: Shinko Machine Mfg. Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 168: Shinko Machine Mfg. Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 169: Shinko Machine Mfg. Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.17 SUN Automation Group

Exhibit 170: SUN Automation Group - Overview



Exhibit 171: SUN Automation Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 172: SUN Automation Group - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 173: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 174: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 175: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 176: Research methodology



Exhibit 177: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 178: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 179: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio