Corrugated Box Market in the US during 2021-2025|17000+ Technavio Research Reports
Jun 24, 2021, 12:21 ET
NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The corrugated box market in the US is poised to grow by 75.13 billion sq ft during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.
Technavio offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
The report on the corrugated box market in the US provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by factors such as the increased market consolidation, the growing demand from e-commerce, and the increase in the use of processed and packaged foods.
The corrugated box market in the US analysis includes end-user, material, and geography landscape segments. This study identifies the increase in the use of processed and packaged foods as one of the prime reasons driving the corrugated box market in the US growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The corrugated box market in the US covers the following areas:
Corrugated Box Market In US Sizing
Corrugated Box Market In US Forecast
Corrugated Box Market In US Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- DS Smith Plc
- Georgia-Pacific LLC
- International Paper Co.
- Kruger Inc.
- Mondi Group
- Packaging Corp. of America
- Pratt Industries Inc.
- Shillington Box Company LLC
- Wertheimer Box Corp.
- WestRock Co.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020- 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Food and beverage products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Non-durable products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Durables and others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Material
- Market segments
- Comparison by Material
- Recycled corrugates - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Virgin corrugates - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Material
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
