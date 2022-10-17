Corrugated Box Market in US to observe USD 1.85 Bn incremental growth; 2.44% YOY growth expected in 2022 -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Corrugated Box Market in US by End-user and Material - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 1.85 billion between 2021 and 2026. Also, the market is anticipated to observe a YOY growth of 2.44% in 2022 and accelerate at a CAGR of 3.32% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request Free Sample PDF Report

The market structure is fragmented with the presence of a few large, medium, and small-scale vendors. Most large and established vendors sell and distribute their offerings to customers across the world, whereas most small vendors are concentrated in their regional markets. Vendors compete based on parameters such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, brand identity, and distribution. The extensive marketing strategies and launch of new products in the domain have routed a major strategy to address the demand from the end-user segments. Vendors are also expected to gain certifications for their products to gain consumer confidence and increase their market share during the forecast period.

Increased market consolidation has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the impact of the just-in-time inventory model might hamper the market growth. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Technavio identifies Acme Corrugated Box Co. Inc., Amcor Plc, Associated Bag, Buckeye Corrugated Inc., Cascades Inc., DS Smith Plc, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Hood Container Corp., International Paper Co., Kruger Inc., Mondi plc, Neway Packaging Corp., Packaging Bee, Packaging Corp. of America, Shillington Box Company LLC, Stora Enso Oyj, VPK Group, Wertheimer Box Corp., WestRock Co., and Great Little Box Company Ltd as major market participants. Request Sample Report Here

Corrugated Box Market in US 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global corrugated box market in US is segmented as below:

End-user

Food and Beverage Products



Non-durable Products



Durable and Others

The food and beverage products segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. The growing demand for processed food and ready-to-eat products has increased the demand for packaging. In addition, the increasing demand for processed food and ready-to-eat products coupled with expanding population is driving the growth of the segment.

Material

Recycled Corrugates



Virgin Corrugates

By material, the market will observe increased demand for recycled corrugated boxes during the forecast period. The demand for recycled corrugated boxes is expected to increase as it reduces the number of new materials needed and saves energy and water usage during the manufacturing process of paper.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The corrugated box market in US report covers the following areas:

Corrugated Box Market in US 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist corrugated box market growth in US during the next five years

Estimation of the corrugated box market size in US and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the corrugated box market in US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of corrugated box market vendors in US

Corrugated Box Market In US Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.32% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.85 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.44 Key consumer countries US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Acme Corrugated Box Co. Inc., Amcor Plc, Associated Bag, Buckeye Corrugated Inc., Cascades Inc., DS Smith Plc, Georgia-Pacific LLC, Hood Container Corp., International Paper Co., Kruger Inc., Mondi plc, Neway Packaging Corp., Packaging Bee, Packaging Corp. of America, Shillington Box Company LLC, Stora Enso Oyj, VPK Group, Wertheimer Box Corp., WestRock Co., and Great Little Box Company Ltd Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Material



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 07: Parent market



Exhibit 08: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 09: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 10: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 11: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 12: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 13: Chart on US: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on US: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 23: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 24: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Food and beverage products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Chart on Food and beverage products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Food and beverage products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 28: Chart on Food and beverage products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Food and beverage products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Non-durable products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Chart on Non-durable products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Non-durable products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Chart on Non-durable products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Non-durable products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Durables and others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 34: Chart on Durables and others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Durables and others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Durables and others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Durables and others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 38: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Material

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 39: Chart on Material - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Material - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Material

Exhibit 41: Chart on Comparison by Material



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Comparison by Material

6.3 Virgin corrugates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 43: Chart on Virgin corrugates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Virgin corrugates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Chart on Virgin corrugates - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Virgin corrugates - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Recycled corrugates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 47: Chart on Recycled corrugates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Recycled corrugates - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Recycled corrugates - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Recycled corrugates - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Material

Exhibit 51: Market opportunity by Material ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 52: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 53: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 54: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 55: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 56: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 57: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 58: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Acme Corrugated Box Co. Inc.

Exhibit 59: Acme Corrugated Box Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 60: Acme Corrugated Box Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 61: Acme Corrugated Box Co. Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 DS Smith Plc

Exhibit 62: DS Smith Plc - Overview



Exhibit 63: DS Smith Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 64: DS Smith Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 65: DS Smith Plc - Segment focus

10.5 Georgia-Pacific LLC

Exhibit 66: Georgia-Pacific LLC - Overview



Exhibit 67: Georgia-Pacific LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 68: Georgia-Pacific LLC - Key news



Exhibit 69: Georgia-Pacific LLC - Key offerings

10.6 International Paper Co.

Exhibit 70: International Paper Co. - Overview



Exhibit 71: International Paper Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 72: International Paper Co. - Key news



Exhibit 73: International Paper Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 74: International Paper Co. - Segment focus

10.7 Kruger Inc.

Exhibit 75: Kruger Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 76: Kruger Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 77: Kruger Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Mondi plc

Exhibit 78: Mondi plc - Overview



Exhibit 79: Mondi plc - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Mondi plc - Key news



Exhibit 81: Mondi plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: Mondi plc - Segment focus

10.9 Packaging Corp. of America

Exhibit 83: Packaging Corp. of America - Overview



Exhibit 84: Packaging Corp. of America - Business segments



Exhibit 85: Packaging Corp. of America - Key news



Exhibit 86: Packaging Corp. of America - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: Packaging Corp. of America - Segment focus

10.10 Shillington Box Company LLC

Exhibit 88: Shillington Box Company LLC - Overview



Exhibit 89: Shillington Box Company LLC - Key offerings

10.11 Wertheimer Box Corp.

Exhibit 90: Wertheimer Box Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 91: Wertheimer Box Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 92: Wertheimer Box Corp. - Key offerings

10.12 WestRock Co.

Exhibit 93: WestRock Co. - Overview



Exhibit 94: WestRock Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: WestRock Co. - Key news



Exhibit 96: WestRock Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: WestRock Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 98: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 99: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 100: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 101: Research methodology



Exhibit 102: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 103: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 104: List of abbreviations

