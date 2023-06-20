Corrugated Packaging Software Global Market Report 2023: AI to Usher in Considerable Efficiencies for the Packaging Industry

DUBLIN, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Corrugated Packaging Software - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Corrugated Packaging Software Market to Reach $31.6 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Corrugated Packaging Software estimated at US$11.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Packaged, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.7% CAGR and reach US$24 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Standalone segment is readjusted to a revised 11.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.9% CAGR

The Corrugated Packaging Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.8% and 11.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.9% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • From Pandemic to War & Inflation: "Gloomy Outlook for 2023 Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions"
  • Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
  • Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the Hardships
  • Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation Puzzle Should Continue
  • Here's What's Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market
  • Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024
  • War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024
  • Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024
  • Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2024
  • Corrugated Boxes Industry Helps Supply Chain to Move Forward amid Challenges
  • Competitive Scenario
  • A Favorable Benefits Profile Readies Businesses to Invest in Corrugated Packaging Software
  • Corrugated Packaging Software - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
  • Global Market Prospects & Outlook
  • World Corrugated Packaging Software Market by Type (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Packaged, and Standalone
  • COVID-19 Highlights Benefits of Corrugated Packaging Software
  • Market Drivers, Opportunities and Restraints
  • Analysis by Deployment: Cost Saving Benefits to Drive Preference for Cloud-based Corrugated Packaging Software
  • World Corrugated Packaging Software Market by Deployment (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for On-Premise, and Cloud
  • Geographic Analysis: While Developed Regions Lead the Adoption, Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth
  • World Corrugated Packaging Software Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions
  • World Corrugated Packaging Software Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, Europe, USA, Canada, and Japan
  • An Introduction to Corrugated Packaging Software
  • The Uptake of Packaged Software
  • Features of Corrugated Packaging Software
  • Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Corrugated Packaging: Current Industry Trends Bound to Impact Packaging Software Market
  • Pandemic-Induced Changes for the Corrugated Packaging Industry
  • Challenges for the Packaging Industry
  • Advancements in Packaging Technologies
  • Prevailing Corrugated Packaging Trends Strongly Influence the Uptake of Corrugated Packaging Software
  • Robotics & Automated Packaging Systems Widen the Business Case
  • Industrial Robots Usage to Spike Post COVID-19 Period: Industrial Robot Density (Units Per 10,000 Workers) for 2019 & 2025E
  • Robust Demand for Integrated Packaging Lines Elevates the Demand
  • AI to Usher in Considerable Efficiencies for the Packaging Industry
  • Industry 4.0 Brings in a New Era
  • Regulatory Scenario Favors Wider Uptake
  • Shift towards Lightweight Corrugated Packaging Augments Demand
  • Corrugated Packaging Material Market (2022): Percentage Breakdown of Material Volume Demand by Type of Application
  • Global Substance Weight (in GSM) by Geographic Region
  • Growing Relevance of Environmental Sustainability Improves Market Prospects
  • Surge in E-Commerce Sales Widens Market Opportunities
  • Global e-Commerce as Percentage of Total Retail Sales (2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023)
  • E-Commerce Sales as % Percentage of Total Retail Sales by Country: 2022E
  • Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
  • Increased Focus on Packaging Cost Containment Augurs Well
  • Recyclability Steers Demand for Corrugated Packaging, Enhancing the Market Prospects
  • Increased Importance of Modular Packaging Systems to Instill New Demand
  • Opportunities for Corrugated Packaging in Food & Beverages Sector Favors Growth
  • Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
  • World Food Packaging Market by Material (2023E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glass, Metal, Paper & Board, Plastic (Rigid & Flexible), and Others
  • Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion: 2014-2024
  • Advanced Software Streamlines the Role of Kraft Paper in Corrugated Packaging & Branding Tasks
  • Digital Corrugated Printing Set to Experience New Crescendo
  • Alternatives of Corrugated Packaging Pose Challenge to Market Expansion

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9lwia8

