Corrugated Packaging Software Global Market Report 2023: AI to Usher in Considerable Efficiencies for the Packaging Industry

Global Corrugated Packaging Software Market to Reach $31.6 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Corrugated Packaging Software estimated at US$11.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Packaged, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.7% CAGR and reach US$24 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Standalone segment is readjusted to a revised 11.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.9% CAGR



The Corrugated Packaging Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.8% and 11.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.9% CAGR.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: "Gloomy Outlook for 2023 Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions"

Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the Hardships

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation Puzzle Should Continue

Here's What's Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024

War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2024

Corrugated Boxes Industry Helps Supply Chain to Move Forward amid Challenges

Competitive Scenario

A Favorable Benefits Profile Readies Businesses to Invest in Corrugated Packaging Software

Corrugated Packaging Software - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

World Corrugated Packaging Software Market by Type (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Packaged, and Standalone

COVID-19 Highlights Benefits of Corrugated Packaging Software

Market Drivers, Opportunities and Restraints

Analysis by Deployment: Cost Saving Benefits to Drive Preference for Cloud-based Corrugated Packaging Software

World Corrugated Packaging Software Market by Deployment (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for On-Premise, and Cloud

Geographic Analysis: While Developed Regions Lead the Adoption, Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth

World Corrugated Packaging Software Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions

World Corrugated Packaging Software Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Rest of World, Europe , USA , Canada , and Japan

, , , Rest of World, , , , and An Introduction to Corrugated Packaging Software

The Uptake of Packaged Software

Features of Corrugated Packaging Software

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Corrugated Packaging: Current Industry Trends Bound to Impact Packaging Software Market

Pandemic-Induced Changes for the Corrugated Packaging Industry

Challenges for the Packaging Industry

Advancements in Packaging Technologies

Prevailing Corrugated Packaging Trends Strongly Influence the Uptake of Corrugated Packaging Software

Robotics & Automated Packaging Systems Widen the Business Case

Industrial Robots Usage to Spike Post COVID-19 Period: Industrial Robot Density (Units Per 10,000 Workers) for 2019 & 2025E

Robust Demand for Integrated Packaging Lines Elevates the Demand

AI to Usher in Considerable Efficiencies for the Packaging Industry

Industry 4.0 Brings in a New Era

Regulatory Scenario Favors Wider Uptake

Shift towards Lightweight Corrugated Packaging Augments Demand

Corrugated Packaging Material Market (2022): Percentage Breakdown of Material Volume Demand by Type of Application

Global Substance Weight (in GSM) by Geographic Region

Growing Relevance of Environmental Sustainability Improves Market Prospects

Surge in E-Commerce Sales Widens Market Opportunities

Global e-Commerce as Percentage of Total Retail Sales (2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023)

E-Commerce Sales as % Percentage of Total Retail Sales by Country: 2022E

Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Increased Focus on Packaging Cost Containment Augurs Well

Recyclability Steers Demand for Corrugated Packaging, Enhancing the Market Prospects

Increased Importance of Modular Packaging Systems to Instill New Demand

Opportunities for Corrugated Packaging in Food & Beverages Sector Favors Growth

Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

World Food Packaging Market by Material (2023E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glass, Metal, Paper & Board, Plastic (Rigid & Flexible), and Others

Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion: 2014-2024

Advanced Software Streamlines the Role of Kraft Paper in Corrugated Packaging & Branding Tasks

Digital Corrugated Printing Set to Experience New Crescendo

Alternatives of Corrugated Packaging Pose Challenge to Market Expansion

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



