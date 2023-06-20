Corrugated Packaging Software Global Market Report 2023: AI to Usher in Considerable Efficiencies for the Packaging Industry

20 Jun, 2023, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Corrugated Packaging Software - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Corrugated Packaging Software Market to Reach $31.6 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Corrugated Packaging Software estimated at US$11.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$31.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Packaged, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.7% CAGR and reach US$24 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Standalone segment is readjusted to a revised 11.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.9% CAGR
The Corrugated Packaging Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.8% and 11.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured)-
- Epicor Software Corporation
- Erpisto
- Dexciss Technology
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- From Pandemic to War & Inflation: "Gloomy Outlook for 2023 Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions"
- Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy
- Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the Hardships
- Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation Puzzle Should Continue
- Here's What's Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market
- Shaken by the War, Global Oil Prices Spiral and Feed Inflationary Pressures, Guiding the World Towards a Cost of Living Crisis: Global Average Annual Brent Crude Oil Price (In US$ Per Barrel) for Years 2017 through 2024
- War-Induced Commodity Price Increases & Broad Based Price Pressures Mark the Return of Global Inflation to the Highest Level Seen Since 1996: Global Inflation Rates (In %) for the Years 2019 Through 2024
- Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024
- Recession Triggered by Uncontrolled Inflation or Unemployment, Which is the Greater Evil? Inflation Battling Policy Measures to Slowdown Post Pandemic Recovery in Unemployment Rates: Global Number of Unemployed People (In Million) for Years 2019 Through 2024
- Corrugated Boxes Industry Helps Supply Chain to Move Forward amid Challenges
- Competitive Scenario
- A Favorable Benefits Profile Readies Businesses to Invest in Corrugated Packaging Software
- Corrugated Packaging Software - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)
- Global Market Prospects & Outlook
- World Corrugated Packaging Software Market by Type (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Packaged, and Standalone
- COVID-19 Highlights Benefits of Corrugated Packaging Software
- Market Drivers, Opportunities and Restraints
- Analysis by Deployment: Cost Saving Benefits to Drive Preference for Cloud-based Corrugated Packaging Software
- World Corrugated Packaging Software Market by Deployment (2023 & 2030): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for On-Premise, and Cloud
- Geographic Analysis: While Developed Regions Lead the Adoption, Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth
- World Corrugated Packaging Software Market by Region (2020 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions
- World Corrugated Packaging Software Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Rest of World, Europe, USA, Canada, and Japan
- An Introduction to Corrugated Packaging Software
- The Uptake of Packaged Software
- Features of Corrugated Packaging Software
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Corrugated Packaging: Current Industry Trends Bound to Impact Packaging Software Market
- Pandemic-Induced Changes for the Corrugated Packaging Industry
- Challenges for the Packaging Industry
- Advancements in Packaging Technologies
- Prevailing Corrugated Packaging Trends Strongly Influence the Uptake of Corrugated Packaging Software
- Robotics & Automated Packaging Systems Widen the Business Case
- Industrial Robots Usage to Spike Post COVID-19 Period: Industrial Robot Density (Units Per 10,000 Workers) for 2019 & 2025E
- Robust Demand for Integrated Packaging Lines Elevates the Demand
- AI to Usher in Considerable Efficiencies for the Packaging Industry
- Industry 4.0 Brings in a New Era
- Regulatory Scenario Favors Wider Uptake
- Shift towards Lightweight Corrugated Packaging Augments Demand
- Corrugated Packaging Material Market (2022): Percentage Breakdown of Material Volume Demand by Type of Application
- Global Substance Weight (in GSM) by Geographic Region
- Growing Relevance of Environmental Sustainability Improves Market Prospects
- Surge in E-Commerce Sales Widens Market Opportunities
- Global e-Commerce as Percentage of Total Retail Sales (2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023)
- E-Commerce Sales as % Percentage of Total Retail Sales by Country: 2022E
- Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Increased Focus on Packaging Cost Containment Augurs Well
- Recyclability Steers Demand for Corrugated Packaging, Enhancing the Market Prospects
- Increased Importance of Modular Packaging Systems to Instill New Demand
- Opportunities for Corrugated Packaging in Food & Beverages Sector Favors Growth
- Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025
- World Food Packaging Market by Material (2023E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Glass, Metal, Paper & Board, Plastic (Rigid & Flexible), and Others
- Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion: 2014-2024
- Advanced Software Streamlines the Role of Kraft Paper in Corrugated Packaging & Branding Tasks
- Digital Corrugated Printing Set to Experience New Crescendo
- Alternatives of Corrugated Packaging Pose Challenge to Market Expansion
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Epicor Software Corporation
- Erpisto
- Dexciss Technology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9lwia8
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article