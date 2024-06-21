Corrugated Packaging Software Market size is set to grow by USD 12.57 million from 2024-2028, Availability of packaged software solution to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global corrugated packaging software market size is estimated to grow by USD 12.57 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period. Availability of packaged software solution is driving market growth, with a trend towards availability of cloud-based software. However, problems related to customization and flexibility poses a challenge. Key market players include Abaca Systems Ltd., Advantive, AICOMP Consulting GmbH, Amtech Software LLC, Arden Software Ltd., Dexciss Technology Pvt. Ltd., Eastern Software Systems Pvt. Ltd., Electronics For Imaging Inc., Epicor Software Corp., Erpisto, Esko Graphics BV, Finsys ERP, Onesys Ltd., Oracle Corp., Prestige Atlantic Asia Sdn Bhd, RITC Pvt. Ltd., Sistrade Software Consulting SA, theurer.com GmbH, Volume Software, and WITRON Logistik Informatik GmbH.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global corrugated packaging software market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Deployment (On-premises and Cloud), Type (Packaged and Standalone), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled Abaca Systems Ltd., Advantive, AICOMP Consulting GmbH, Amtech Software LLC, Arden Software Ltd., Dexciss Technology Pvt. Ltd., Eastern Software Systems Pvt. Ltd., Electronics For Imaging Inc., Epicor Software Corp., Erpisto, Esko Graphics BV, Finsys ERP, Onesys Ltd., Oracle Corp., Prestige Atlantic Asia Sdn Bhd, RITC Pvt. Ltd., Sistrade Software Consulting SA, theurer.com GmbH, Volume Software, and WITRON Logistik Informatik GmbH

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The corrugated packaging software market shift from on-premises to cloud-based deployment brings significant cost savings. In traditional models, high upfront licensing and implementation costs, plus ongoing maintenance, add to the total cost of ownership (TCO). Cloud-based solutions, however, offer reduced IT administration needs and a pay-per-use pricing model. Furthermore, cloud vendors provide various connection options, eliminating the need for costly connection creation within an enterprise's IT infrastructure. Key players like SAP SE, Oracle Corp., and Epicor Software Corp., offer these cloud-based solutions.

The corrugated packaging software market is currently experiencing significant growth, driven by advances in technology and increasing demand for efficient packaging solutions. Three-dimensional printing and virtual reality technology are key trends in this market, enabling customized and sustainable packaging designs. Reusable and recyclable boxes are also gaining popularity, aligning with the global shift towards sustainability. The sector is further boosted by the rise of e-commerce, necessitating faster and more reliable delivery systems. Boxes with improved protection and tracking capabilities are in high demand to ensure safe transit of goods. The market is expected to continue expanding, offering numerous opportunities for businesses in the packaging industry.

Market Challenges

The Corrugated Packaging Software Market faces challenges in terms of customization and flexibility. These issues hinder users from effectively adapting to business needs. Customization allows users to tailor the software to their unique requirements, while flexibility ensures the software can handle various design challenges and packaging modifications. Inefficiencies arise when software cannot support design variations or meet specific customer needs, forcing users to manually modify processes or search for workarounds. These factors may impede market growth during the forecast period.

The corrugated packaging software market faces several challenges. Three-dimensional printing and recycling are emerging trends, requiring software solutions to adapt. Integration with other systems, such as ERP and WMS, is essential but complex. Real-time analytics and reporting are necessary for efficient operations. The need for customization and scalability is increasing. Colors and finishes vary, requiring versatile software. Pricing and cost control are ongoing concerns. Technical support and training are necessary for successful implementation. Overall, software providers must address these challenges to meet the evolving needs of the corrugated packaging industry.

Segment Overview

This corrugated packaging software market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Deployment 1.1 On-premises

1.2 Cloud Type 2.1 Packaged

2.2 Standalone Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America



1.1 On-premises- The corrugated packaging software market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for automated and efficient packaging solutions. Companies are investing in these systems to streamline their operations, reduce costs, and improve product quality. The software enables real-time monitoring of production processes, inventory management, and order fulfillment, making it an essential tool for businesses in various industries. Additionally, the integration of barcode scanning and RFID technology enhances the traceability and accuracy of the packaging process. Overall, the adoption of corrugated packaging software is a strategic move for businesses seeking to remain competitive in today's market.

Research Analysis

The Corrugated Packaging Software Market encompasses solutions designed for the production and management of wood, metal, and plastic packaging, with a focus on sustainability. Key features include support for sustainable packaging practices, such as biodegradability and recycling. Advanced technologies like 3D printing and virtual reality are increasingly integrated into these systems. The software caters to various packaging types, including Rigid Boxes, Self-Erecting Boxes, Telescope Boxes, and Slotted Boxes. It also integrates with Manufacturing Execution Systems, Warehouse Management Systems, Inventory Management, Order Management, Reporting and Analytics. Industries like Food and Beverages and Healthcare significantly contribute to the market's growth.

Market Research Overview

The Corrugated Packaging Software Market is a significant segment in the broader packaging industry. This market is driven by the increasing demand for automated and efficient packaging solutions. The software enables corrugated box manufacturers to streamline their production processes, optimize box design, and manage inventory. Features such as real-time analytics, customizable templates, and integration with other systems are key factors fueling the market's growth. Additionally, the growing e-commerce sector and the need for secure and sustainable packaging solutions are further boosting the market. The software also helps in reducing wastage, improving productivity, and ensuring regulatory compliance. Overall, the Corrugated Packaging Software Market is poised for steady growth in the coming years.

