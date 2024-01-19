Corrugated Packaging Software Market to grow by USD 9.13 billion between 2022 - 2027; Growth Driven by a demand for packaging software solutions - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Corrugated Packaging Software Market size is estimated to grow by USD 9.13 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.47% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 34%. The Corrugated Packaging Software Market thrives on a demand for efficiency and innovation. Keywords like Corrugated packaging software, Packaging automation, and Digital printing in packaging drive this shift.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Corrugated Packaging Software Market 2023-2027
Box-making software, Packaging optimization, and Packaging ERP streamline processes. Sustainable packaging solutions and Packaging compliance software meet environmental standards. Cloud-based solutions, Corrugated packaging machinery integration, and Packaging data integration mark technological advancements. Corrugated box manufacturing software that are equipped with Real-time monitoring and Packaging quality control ensure precision. Smart packaging technologies and Packaging inventory management shape the market's future.

Corrugated Packaging Software Market - Segmentation Assessment
Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on Deployment (On-premises and Cloud), Type (Packaged and Standalone), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). 

  • The on-premises segment is significant during the forecast period. Factors like increased data security drive the segment growth. Larger manufacturers cater to the various needs of customers for unique design specifications for the CRBs. Such a kind of software is easily modifiable or customizable and a one-time license fee with additional costs for training, updates, and support is also purchased for it.

Geography Overview
By geography, the global corrugated packaging software market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global corrugated packaging software market.

  • APAC will contribute 34% to the growth of the overall market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market 

Cloud-based software in the corrugated packaging market offers cost-efficient solutions. 

Major challenges hindering the market growth

The problems related to customization and flexibility challenge the market growth.

What are the key data covered in this Corrugated Packaging Software Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Corrugated Packaging Software Market between 2023 and 2027
  • Precise estimation of the size of the Corrugated Packaging Software Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the Corrugated Packaging Software Market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Corrugated Packaging Software Market vendors

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

