Corrugated Packaging Software Market to grow by USD 9.13 billion growth between 2022 - 2027; Growth Driven by Availability of packaged software solution - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Corrugated Packaging Software Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the corrugated packaging software market between 2022 and 2027 is USD 9.13 billion.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Corrugated Packaging Software Market 2023-2027

The availability of packaged software solutions drives market growth. The corrugated packaging software can be installed on its own. It is capable of controlling the cutting, printing, and packing of corrugated boards. ERP software contains packaged software solutions. These solutions help in inventory management, planning, managing corrugated boards, billing, and shipment of corrugated boxes. Given the availability of packaged solutions, the adoption of corrugated packaging software is increasing as it becomes easy to implement and manage. Furthermore, the cost-effectiveness of packaged software solutions compared to standalone corrugated packaging software is higher. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Market Challenge - The problems related to customization and flexibility challenge the market growth. Users find it easy to develop precise designs and manufacturing instructions relating to Corrugated Packaging using software. This is so that they can speed up their processes. However, many software solutions may not offer the necessary level of customization or flexibility in the market. Furthermore, rather than relying on automated solutions, the production process can become inefficient as users must manually make modifications or search for workarounds. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a Sample PDF Report Now

The corrugated packaging software market is categorized by Deployment (On-premises and Cloud), Type (Packaged and Standalone), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The on-premises segment will be significant during the forecast period. The increased data security drives the segment growth. Larger manufacturers cater to the various needs of customers for unique design specifications for the CRBs. This kind of software is easily modifiable or customizable and a one-time license fee with additional costs for training, updates, and support is also purchased for it. Owing to all such factors, on-premise is suited for larger enterprises.

Key Companies in the corrugated packaging software market:

Abaca Systems Ltd., Advantive, AICOMP Consulting GmbH, Amtech Software LLC, Arden Software Ltd., Dexciss Technology Pvt. Ltd., Eastern Software Systems Pvt. Ltd., Electronics For Imaging Inc., Epicor Software Corp., Erpisto, Esko Graphics BV, Finsys ERP, Onesys Ltd., Oracle Corp., Prestige Atlantic Asia Sdn Bhd, RITC Pvt. Ltd., Sistrade Software Consulting SA, theurer.com GmbH, Volume Software, WITRON Logistik Informatik GmbH

Corrugated Packaging Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.47% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9.13 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.0 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 34% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

