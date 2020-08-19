Corruption alleged in construction contract bidding process in Bastrop County

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to complaints filed today with the Office of the Inspector General for the Department of Homeland Security and the Texas State Auditor's Office, "the contract bidding process in Precinct 2 of Bastrop County is corrupt." The complaints, filed by Wiley Walsh, P.C. on behalf of 304 Construction, LLC, go on to allege specifically that "Bastrop County's actions concerning the awarding of contracts to WJC Constructors constitute fraud, mismanagement, malfeasance, and violate the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution."

The complaints are based on documents obtained through open records requests and allege that family relationships and friendships have resulted in WJC Constructors receiving unlawful and preferential treatment in Precinct 2. According to the complaints, the owner of WJC Constructors is the son-in-law of the County Auditor and brother-in-law of the Special Projects Coordinator for Precinct 2. These relationships along with the County Auditor's close friendship with the County Commissioner for Precinct 2 have resulted in WJC Constructors receiving more contracts than any other construction company in Precinct 2 despite often not being the low bidder.

In addition to the special treatment and consideration given to WJC Constructors by not disqualifying incomplete bids and routinely granting change orders, the complaints allege that WJC Constructors has committed fraud. By failing to disclose its family ties to the County Auditor and the Special Projects Coordinator for Precinct 2 in government forms submitted with its bids for contracts, the complaints allege that failure to disclose such information is misdemeanor fraud under Texas law.

Wiley Walsh, P.C. represents 304 Construction, LLC in this matter and is a plaintiff's side employment litigation firm in Austin, Texas.

