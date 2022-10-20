CorsairM360 Adds Automated Workflow Capability to MaestroM360™ API Management Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CorsairM360, a full-service API management technology company, today announces the availability of automated workflows in its MaestroM360 API management platform.

The MaestroM360™ platform is a portable, multi-tenant API management platform that can be hosted on any platform using any technology. The platform is composed of three modules, an API Gateway, Middleware, and Console. The addition of automated workflows allows developers to easily connect the MaestroM360 Gateway with third-party systems, such as CRMs, accounting systems, payment gateways, and other third-party software when user registration integration is needed. Automated workflows are trigged by configurable user events and enable developers to create parallel accounts or update user and/or account details in the MaestroM360 Gateway with data from third-party systems, including handling backward compatibility with legacy applications.

"The addition of automated workflows further extends CorsairM360's ability to support companies of all sizes in their application development and integration journey," said Keith Bacon, CorsairM360 CEO. "The MaestroM360 platform modules work seamlessly out-of-the-box to offer app developers the best possible experience to build, rapidly deploy, and manage complex web applications."

The MaestroM360 platform is available in two models, a SaaS and Enterprise model. The SaaS model is well suited for startups and Small-to-Medium sized Businesses (SMBs); the Enterprise model is suited for large organizations building high-traffic products deployed on hybrid infrastructures.

About CorsairM360:

CorsairM360 is an API Management technology and consulting services company that offers services that include application design, infrastructure, and hosting platform blueprints, and coaching on the best strategies for application developers to follow. The company's lightweight portable multi-tenant API management platform, MaestroM360 focuses on solving the common challenges that all complex applications create, not only a specific type of application. The MaestroM360 platform can be hosted on any cloud, using any technology in any environment, and requires little to no skill to develop and deploy.

For additional information, please visit www.corsairm360.com

Media Contact:

Heidi Sporel

Vice President, Marketing

CorsairM360

Phone: 978-846-2659

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE CorsairM360