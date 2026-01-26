CorServ Collaborates with Jack Henry to Bring Integrated Credit Card Management to Digital Banking

Community and regional financial institutions can now deliver a cohesive cardholder experience with dashboards, transaction insights, rewards management and other card management features built into their online banking platform

ATLANTA, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CorServ, a company enabling banks and fintechs with modern credit card issuing solutions, announced today that their bank clients can now offer credit card account management to cardholders through the Jack Henry™ digital banking platform. CorServ leveraged the Banno Digital Toolkit™, the same set of APIs the Banno Digital Platform™ is built on, to embed its technology into the digital experiences offered by community and regional financial institutions. Access to Jack Henry's API, design, and authenticated frameworks enabled CorServ to directly integrate into the digital banking platform providing a seamless banking experience. This integration contributes to Jack Henry's growing ecosystem of over 1,000 fintechs, providing approximately 7,400 financial institutions with relevant financial products and services for their accountholders.

CorServ delivers comprehensive credit card issuing, processing, and program management solutions for banks and fintechs. By participating in CorServ's Turnkey Credit Card Issuing Program, financial institutions can achieve higher direct margin returns compared to traditional Agent Bank referral models, have access to cardholder data and participate in credit decisioning. Alternatively, CorServ's Self-Issuer Program enables banks to self-issue credit cards with more customized card products. Both programs now empower banks using Banno to have integrated credit card management in the Banno digital banking experience.

"This integration meaningfully expands digital banking capabilities for both our clients and their cardholders," said Anil Goyal, CEO of CorServ. "Banks using the Banno Digital Platform™ can now deliver a truly unified experience with powerful card management tools for business, commercial, and consumer customers. Since 2009, our mission has been to make credit card issuing more successful, more profitable, and more accessible for financial institutions. Collaborating with Jack Henry is another strong step forward in that mission."

About CorServ

CorServ provides innovative payment card issuing, processing and program management solutions empowering banks and fintechs to successfully deliver credit, debit, prepaid, virtual, and purchasing cards. CorServ's turnkey credit card issuing program enables banks to earn a significantly higher ROA than the typical Agent Bank model, access cardholder data, and participate in credit decisions without adding staff or infrastructure. Banks can choose to be self-issuers leveraging CorServ's comprehensive technology and capabilities, and fintechs can embed payment cards into their platforms with CorServ's API-first issuer processor solution. For more information, please visit https://www.corservsolutions.com/

CorServ Media Contact:

Eden Dombrowa

[email protected]

281-733-3294

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Jack Henry (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For nearly 50 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,400 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at http://www.jackhenry.com

