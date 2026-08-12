Corsha Named to Inaugural All-World Defense 300, the First Data-Driven Ranking of the Private Companies Underwriting Allied Defense

Selection by Future Union is scored on verified government contracts, not fundraising;

Corsha recognized in Cyber & Digital Defense

WASHINGTON, August 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corsha, the leader in Industrial Identity Security purpose-built for operational technology, today announced its selection to the inaugural All-World Defense 300, the first comprehensive, data-driven global ranking of the private companies underwriting allied defense. Developed by Future Union with contribution from Ankura Consulting, Ashurst Perkins Coie, and Silicon Valley Bank, a division of First Citizens Bank, the index measures demonstrated, fielded capability — not the more fleeting proxy metrics of fundraising or size.

The All-World Defense 300 scores companies on verified federal contract obligations — FAR awards, Other Transaction Authorities, SBIR/STTR Phase I through III, and Defense Production Act Title III funding — across eight strategic verticals and twenty-six nations. The 300 represent an estimated $80.4 billion in verified government commitment. Each vertical is tiered Arsenal (foundational, fielded at scale), Forge (scaling, magnified importance), and Spark (notable current potential).

Corsha was recognized in Cyber & Digital Defense, a standing determined — in Future Union's words — "by that methodology alone": the totality of verified contract obligations and demonstrated, outcome-based capability. Corsha's record includes a $50 million sole-source IDIQ contract awarded by the Defense Logistics Agency in April 2026 to deliver Zero Trust connectivity across the U.S. military's combat logistics enterprise, and an active Authority to Operate with the U.S. Air Force, where the Corsha Industrial Identity Security Platform securely connects manufacturing robots to shop-floor analytics at the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex.

The inaugural index also documents a decisive shift toward production capacity across allied defense — what Future Union describes as capital that has "stopped funding ideas and started funding factories." Corsha sits at the center of that shift: realizing the vision for advanced manufacturing requires connecting industrial systems to the AI and data revolution, and the Corsha Industrial Identity Security Platform makes those connections safe by bringing proven machine identity principles to OT and critical infrastructure.

"The future of allied defense is being built on factory floors, in depots, and across supply lines, and every machine connection in this critical infrastructure has to be secured," said Anusha Iyer, Founder and CEO of Corsha. "Corsha is unlocking the industrial world that allows our customers to connect safely to the AI and data revolution. That is the work this index measures, and the work we're privileged to do every day."

"In an era where cybersecurity has become a persistent domain of strategic competition, Corsha's inclusion reflects the importance of proven technologies that strengthen the resilience, security, and trust of allied digital infrastructure. The All-World Defense 300 is built to recognize demonstrated outcomes that are critical to nation-states and Corsha represents the type of capability that will be increasingly essential to maintaining our collective security, " said Andrew King, President of Future Union. "Corsha is a key player in that daily battle to protect the allied shield and thwart adversarial intrusions, and their product success earned their well-deserved placement in our inaugural accounting."

About Corsha

Corsha securely connects the operational systems that run our world. The Corsha Industrial Identity Security Platform brings together an identity control plane, inline Gatekeepers, and expert intelligence, enabling operational, security, and compliance teams to stop attacks in real time, safely scale automation, and adopt new technologies such as predictive analytics, robotic automation, and physical AI. Headquartered in the Washington, D.C. area, Corsha serves defense, manufacturing, and critical infrastructure customers and is backed by Ten Eleven Ventures, Razor's Edge Ventures, Booz Allen Ventures, and Cybernetix Ventures. Learn more at www.corsha.com.

About the All-World Defense 300

The first comprehensive, data-driven global ranking of the private companies underwriting allied defense, developed by Future Union with contribution from Ankura Consulting, Ashurst Perkins Coie, and Silicon Valley Bank, a division of First Citizens Bank. It scores companies on verified federal obligations and demonstrated capability across eight verticals, tiered Arsenal, Forge, and Spark. Its companion index, the Allied Defense 100, documents the next generation. Both publish annually at futureunion.co.

About Future Union

A bipartisan organization focused on catalyzing the private sector to lead in the geopolitical competition against adversarial nation-states. Its Intrepid List served as the basis for Project Vanguard, the Department of War's inaugural program matching defense-tech venture firms with founders.

SOURCE Corsha