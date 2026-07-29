Corsha Wins Silver Globee® Award for Best Critical Infrastructure & OT Security Solution in the 21st Annual 2026 Globee® Awards for Technology

Recognized for Technology Innovation, Digital Transformation, and Measurable Business Impact

WASHINGTON, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corsha, the leader in Industrial Identity Security purpose-built for operational technology, today announced it has been named a Silver Globee® Award winner in the Best Critical Infrastructure and OT Security Solution category in the 21st Annual 2026 Globee® Awards for Technology, a globally participated program recognizing technology achievements across products, services, organizations, teams, and professional roles.

Best of Category is awarded to the entry receiving the highest overall score in its category, based on a merit-based, data-driven evaluation conducted by experienced professionals worldwide.

The Globee® Awards for Technology celebrate organizations and individuals driving progress through technology—from emerging startups to established enterprises. The award recognizes the Corsha Industrial Identity Security Platform that brings proven machine identity principles to safely connect, segment, and protect OT and critical infrastructure.

"Defense, manufacturing, and critical infrastructure are racing to connect to the AI and data revolution, and every one of those connections requires an identity behind it," said Anusha Iyer, Founder and CEO of Corsha. "This recognition tells us the industry is arriving at the same conclusion our customers reached first: identity is foundational to how operational systems modernize safely."

Corsha was recognized for bringing identity-driven security to machine-to-machine communication across operational systems: the traffic that makes up the majority of activity on industrial networks that has historically operated without authentication or accountability. The Corsha Industrial Identity Security Platform closes this connection gap by helping enterprises easily level up from monitoring to identity-driven action, transforming OT security by bringing together an identity control plane, inline Gatekeepers, and expert intelligence. The approach is proven at scale: in April 2026, Corsha was awarded a $50 million sole-source IDIQ contract by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) to deliver Zero Trust connectivity across the U.S. military's combat logistics enterprise, allowing for efficient management and scalable efficiencies across both planned OT initiatives and emerging requirements over time.

San Madan, President of the Globee Awards, commented: "Congratulations to the 2026 winners for their technology achievements across industries and markets worldwide. These accomplishments reflect innovation, measurable impact, and a commitment to advancing technology-driven progress."

The Globee® Awards for Technology recognize achievements demonstrating technology innovation, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud computing, enterprise modernization, operational excellence, customer impact, and measurable organizational progress across industries and markets worldwide.

Tracing its origins to the Network Products Guide, established more than two decades ago to increase awareness of technology products and services, the program has evolved into a global recognition platform celebrating technology achievements across a broad range of industries and disciplines.

The complete list of winners is available at https://globeeawards.com/technology/winners/.

About Corsha

Corsha securely connects the operational systems that run our world. Corsha is forging a new identity-driven approach to OT security to stop attacks in real time, operate with agility, and modernize with confidence. As the demand to connect operational systems and modern applications surges, industrial enterprises grow more exposed to real-world risk - physical and financial. The Corsha Industrial Identity Security Platform closes this connection gap by helping enterprises easily level up from monitoring to identity-driven action. The platform transforms OT security by bringing together an identity control plane, inline Gatekeepers, and expert intelligence, enabling operational, security, and compliance teams to safely scale automation and adopt new technologies such as predictive analytics, robotic automation, and physical AI. Trusted across industries including aerospace, automotive, consumer goods, data centers, defense, and facilities management Corsha is backed by leading venture investors including Ten Eleven Ventures, Razor's Edge Ventures, Booz Allen Ventures, and Cybernetix Ventures. Learn more at www.corsha.com

For more information, visit: https://www.corsha.com

About Globee Awards

The Globee® Awards are organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation. Across 10 awards programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements across industries and sectors. The programs are open to organizations of all sizes, and evaluations are conducted through a structured, consistent, and transparent process, with participation from experienced professionals across multiple industries worldwide. To learn more about the Globee Awards, please visit the website: https://globeeawards.com.

SOURCE Corsha