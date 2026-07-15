Corsha Builds Out Leadership Team to Secure the Industrial AI and Data Revolution

Welcomes Melissa Keohane as COO and Kevin Bocek as CPO, Eric Kumar takes on expanded role as CCO

WASHINGTON, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With investments in modernizing manufacturing, critical infrastructure, and defense accelerating, Corsha is at the center of connecting operational technology (OT) and defending against a rapidly evolving threat landscape. To fuel the next phase of innovation and growth, Corsha is thrilled to expand its executive team:

Melissa Keohane, Chief Operating Officer: Melissa will lead Corsha's internal operations, overseeing functions including finance, human resources, legal, compliance and operational strategy, and will work closely with the leadership team to focus on strengthening organizational effectiveness and building the team and culture needed to support the company's long-term growth.

Kevin Bocek, Chief Product Officer: Kevin will drive product strategy to continue building out the Corsha Platform and the Industrial Identity Security category, translating customer and market insights into innovation that secures the future of how OT connects and runs safely.

Eric Kumar, Chief Customer Officer: Stepping into the C-Suite, Eric will leverage his strong foundation in customer success to accelerate growth and drive exceptional outcomes for Corsha's expanding customer base, working closely with organizations to empower them to safely and securely connect in a shifting OT security landscape.

"We envision a wildly more prosperous, productive, and safe world where defense, manufacturing, and critical infrastructure can securely connect to the AI and data revolution," said Anusha Iyer, CEO and Founder of Corsha. "Corsha unlocks customers to identify and securely connect every machine that manufactures, controls, processes, and transports to the AI and data revolution. I'm thrilled to welcome Melissa and Kevin to the Corsha team, and see Eric take on an expanded role as we help secure more customers."

Melissa most recently served as SVP of Business Operations at CyberArk, leading the successful integration of Venafi, where she previously served as Chief Legal and People Officer.

"Corsha has built a team, culture, and platform that's changed how we secure our world and it's proven out every day by the excitement and support that Corsha customers show," said Melissa Keohane, Chief Operating Officer at Corsha. "I am delighted to dive in and continue building out Corsha's talent and operations for innovation and growth."

Kevin was most recently SVP Innovation at CyberArk and the architect behind the creation of the Machine Identity Security category as Chief Innovation Officer at Venafi.

"As a member of the Corsha Advisory Board, I've loved watching how Corsha approached long standing problems in OT with fresh, new thinking to solve customer problems," shared Kevin Bocek, Chief Product Officer at Corsha. "Using the proven power of Machine Identity, Corsha is helping critical industries go beyond traditional OT networking and security limitations. It's an exciting next step to come on board and help the Corsha team protect more customers."

Eric has demonstrated executive versatility in his three-year tenure serving as both Vice President of Operations and Head of Customer Success at Corsha.

"I am thrilled to step into this new role as we are witnessing a pivotal shift in the OT security landscape," said Eric. "I look forward to driving success for our customers by delivering secure connectivity to the environments that need it most. By leveraging identity security, we are empowering these organizations to safely connect, innovate, and scale."

To learn more about Corsha's platform and mission, visit corsha.com.

About Corsha

Corsha securely connects the operational systems that run our world. Corsha is forging a new identity-driven approach to OT security to stop attacks in real time, operate with agility, and modernize with confidence. As the demand to connect operational systems and modern applications surges, industrial enterprises grow more exposed to real-world risk - physical and financial. The Corsha Industrial Identity Security Platform closes this connection gap by helping enterprises easily level up from monitoring to identity-driven action. The platform transforms OT security by bringing together an identity control plane, inline Gatekeepers, and expert intelligence, enabling operational, security, and compliance teams to safely scale automation and adopt new technologies such as predictive analytics, robotic automation, and physical AI. Trusted across industries including aerospace, automotive, consumer goods, data centers, defense, and facilities management Corsha is backed by leading venture investors including Ten Eleven Ventures, Razor's Edge Ventures, Booz Allen Ventures, and Cybernetix Ventures. Learn more at www.corsha.com

SOURCE Corsha