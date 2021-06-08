Corsha Wins Prestigious Global CyberTech100 2021 Award for Financial Services for Second Year

WASHINGTON, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corsha (http://www.corsha.com), a cutting-edge cybersecurity company that is defining the landscape of API security, announces it has been recognized for the second consecutive year as one of the prestigious Global CyberTech100 innovative companies of 2021. The prestigious CyberTech100 list identifies the world's leading-edge providers of digital solutions that help financial services firms fight off cyber-attacks and protect their data.

CyberTech is one of the fastest growing sectors within the FinTech industry, with FinTech Global data showing investment in the space has grown 14x since 2014 to reach $3.4 billion last year. That surge in activity comes as financial services firms are increasingly moving towards digital operations and expanding their security budgets.

Given the huge increase in the sector, CyberTech100 was produced to identify the top one hundred innovative companies that every financial institution needs to know about when they consider and develop their information security and financial crime fighting strategies.

The standout companies were chosen by a panel of industry experts and analysts who reviewed a study of over 1,000 CyberTech companies undertaken by FinTech Global , a data and research firm. The solution providers making the final list were recognized for their innovative use of technology to solve a significant industry problem, or to generate cost savings or efficiency improvements across the security value chain.

FinTech Global director Richard Sachar said, "Established financial institutions need to be aware of the latest security technology in the market to protect their organizations from data leaks and cyber-attacks. The CyberTech100 list helps senior management filter through all the vendors in the market by highlighting the leading companies in sectors such as Threat Management, Data Governance, Cloud Security, Employee Risk and Fraud Prevention," he added.

"Our API security platform is uniquely designed to give financial institutions a secure, reliable way to share information across hybrid or cloud environments, whether for internal infrastructure or when connecting with customers and other third parties," said Chris Simkins, Co-Founder & CEO of Corsha. "Corsha is honored to be recognized as part of this elite group and we are committed to meet the growing cybersecurity demands of the financial services industry."

About Corsha

Corsha is a leading-edge cybersecurity company that is on a mission to simplify API security for enterprises with its patented API Security Platform. Corsha's platform gives enterprises the ability to prevent attacks against machine-to-machine connections, empowering CTOs, CISOs, and other security professionals to protect their data and applications as they traverse hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Corsha has developed the first and only dynamic multi-factor authentication (MFA) for APIs. Its platform pins API access to only trusted machines, providing the same security guarantees for API clients that have been proven successful with human users – i.e. dynamic, out-of-band, one-time use credentials. The result is a dynamic identity for every deployed machine, enabling strong authentication security, full visibility and control into API activity across cloud and enterprise networks.

Corsha's API Security Platform is fully automated, Kubernetes- and cloud-native, highly scalable, and platform agnostic. Customers can leverage Corsha's Platform via a cloud-based managed service offering or fully self-hosted from within their on-premise environment.

Corsha's D.C. location is at 8618 Westwood Center Drive, Suite 310, Tysons Corner, Virginia, 22182. For more information, visit: www.corsha.com, (571) 748-5010

For media inquiries, contact: Bonnie Manousos, [email protected], (571) 213-5626

About CyberTech100

The CyberTech100 is an annual list of 100 of the world's most innovative CyberTech companies. These are the companies every financial institution needs to know about as they consider and develop their information security and financial crime fighting strategies. The list will help senior management and information security professionals evaluate which security solutions have market potential and are most likely to succeed and have a lasting impact on the industry.

