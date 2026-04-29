Corsha Awarded $50 Million Sole-Source IDIQ by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) to Deliver Zero Trust Connectivity Across Critical Operational Systems

Award Validates Corsha's Machine Identity Provider Platform as the Foundation for Zero Trust OT Security Across the U.S. Military's Combat Logistics Enterprise

WASHINGTON, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corsha, the Machine Identity Provider (mIDP) purpose-built for operational technology, today announced it has been awarded a $50 million sole-source Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), the Department of War's (DoW) combat logistics support agency responsible for more than $50 billion in annual goods and services. Corsha has been selected as the innovative leader to deliver identity-driven Zero Trust connectivity across DLA's mission-critical operational systems that run our world, from building management to advanced manufacturing to fuel distribution and more.

The IDIQ enables DLA to issue task orders nimbly in weeks rather than the 12 to 24 month timelines typical of traditional procurement cycles. This accelerates deployment of secure connectivity across OT environments where DLA operates critical infrastructure and operational technology (OT) networks. The contract supports DLA's implementation of Zero Trust architecture across OT systems in alignment with the recent DoW CIO mandates. It also allows efficient management and scalable efficiencies across both planned OT initiatives and emerging requirements over time.

"Operational technology is the backbone of defense logistics," said Anusha Iyer, Founder and CEO of Corsha. "As the DLA advances Zero Trust for OT, securely connecting these diverse and mission-critical operational systems is foundational to not just zero trust, but also modernization. We are proud to support DLA's mission by bringing real-time, identity-based control to the systems that support U.S. forces around the world."

Building on traditional security approaches that rely on industrial networking, monitoring and scanning, Corsha's Machine Identity Provider (mIDP) platform allows the DLA to secure access and communication between automated systems easily and dynamically. The platform delivers patented capabilities in connection discovery, dynamic authentication, and intelligent access control for machines, enabling OT enterprises to stop attacks in real time, automate identity security, and modernize with confidence.

The award follows a successful engagement that began with an SBIR Phase I in Fall 2024, demonstrating a rapid transition from innovation to operational deployment within DLA environments. This trajectory reflects the Department of War's intended model for accelerating technology transition into operational environments, and validates Corsha's ability to move from concept to mission-critical deployment with speed and rigor.

The DLA IDIQ builds on Corsha's growing track record across the DoW, including an active Authority to Operate (ATO) and deployments with the U.S. Air Force and DLA, and multiple SBIR and Phase III awards across the Armed Forces. As industrial enterprises face growing demand to connect operational systems with modern applications, and adversaries increasingly targeting OT infrastructure, Corsha's identity-first approach is emerging as the standard for securing the critical systems powering the world.

About Corsha

Corsha securely connects the operational systems that run our world. Corsha is forging a new identity-driven approach to OT security that stops attacks in real time, automates identity security, and helps enterprises modernize with confidence. As the demand to connect operational systems and modern applications surges, industrial enterprises grow more exposed to real-world risk - physical and financial. The Corsha Machine Identity Provider (mIDP) platform closes this connection gap by helping enterprises easily level up from monitoring to identity-driven action. The platform transforms OT security with patented capabilities in connection discovery, dynamic authentication, and intelligent access control for machines, enabling OT enterprises to safely scale automation and adopt new technologies such as predictive analytics, robotic automation, and physical AI. Trusted across industries including manufacturing, food and beverage, buildings and facilities, logistics and distribution, and fuel and energy, Corsha is backed by leading venture investors including Ten Eleven Ventures, Razor's Edge Ventures, Sinewave Ventures, Booz Allen Ventures, and Cybernetix Ventures. Learn more at www.corsha.com

SOURCE Corsha