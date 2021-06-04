Corsica Technologies Achieves CMMC Registered Provider Organization (CMMC RPO) Accreditation

CENTREVILLE, Md., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corsica Technologies, recognized as one of the top managed IT and cybersecurity providers, announced that has been approved as a Registered Provider Organization (RPO) by the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Accreditation Body (CMMC-AB), enabling the company to provide consulting services to defense contractors and suppliers seeking to comply with CMMC cybersecurity standards and prepare for their Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) audits.

"Receiving the RPO certification underpins our commitment to providing consultation services around cybersecurity best practices for our clients," said Brian Harmison, CEO of Corsica Technologies. "It acknowledges that our cybersecurity team has the expertise to prepare contractors and suppliers for a successful CMMC audit."

The RPO designation reflects that Corsica Technologies is knowledgeable about the constructs of the CMMC Standards and is able to deliver security services designed to help organizations with audits and meeting ongoing compliance requirements.

In January 2020, the Department of Defense (DoD) released the new certification program to strengthen cybersecurity throughout its 300,000-contractor supply chain, also known as the Defense Industrial Base (DIB). The CMMC standard offers five cybersecurity certification levels, ranging from Basic to Advanced, and encompasses 17 domains, 171 practices, 43 capabilities, and a variety of regulatory requirements.

All contractors must initially meet the Basic certification requirements in order to bid on select DoD contracts. Ultimately, they must successfully achieve the appropriate level of certification for their organization in order to bid on any DoD contract. All DoD contracts will require certification under CMMC regulations by Oct. 1, 2025.

Corsica Technologies has over 18 years of experience providing cybersecurity and technology solutions to both the public sector and commercial organizations, including helping companies prepare for CMMC, performing NIST SP 800-171 assessments, creating system security plans, and advising them through the audit process.

About Corsica Technologies

Consistently recognized as one of the top managed IT and cybersecurity service providers, Corsica Technologies helps organizations leverage technology as a competitive business advantage. Our integrated IT and cybersecurity services protect companies and enable them to succeed. www.corsicatech.com.

