Corsica Technologies Earns SOC 2 Type II Certification for Cybersecurity and Managed Services

CENTREVILLE, Md., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corsica Technologies, recognized as one of the top managed IT and cybersecurity providers in the world, announced today that the company has successfully achieved the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II certification for both its cybersecurity and managed IT services.

Corsica Technologies was certified to the SOC 2 Type I standard in March of 2021 in an audit conducted by Cherry Bekaert, LLP, a CPA and advisory firm. The Type I report is preliminary to the Type II report and is based on the ability to test and report on design. To achieve the SOC 2 Type II standard of certification, Corsica Technologies had to demonstrate the efficacy and longevity of the design and operating controls outlined in its SOC 2 Type I audit over a six-month period.

SOC 2 is one of the most stringent auditing standards for service companies, set forth by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). The certification ensures that an independent accounting and auditing firm has examined and tested the organization's control objectives and activities to verify that they are operating effectively.

Achieving this certification means that Corsica Technologies' clients can be confident in the security, availability and confidentiality of the managed services they receive.

"Maintaining the highest standard of performance for our cybersecurity and IT services to safeguard customer data has always been a priority at Corsica Technologies," said Brian Harmison, CEO of Corsica Technologies. "Our completion of the SOC 2 audit demonstrates our continued commitment to privacy, security, and effectively serving our clients."

In addition to achieving SOC 2 Type II certification, Corsica Technologies continuously enhances its extensive security, processes, and infrastructure for the most robust protection of clients' critical information.

About Corsica Technologies

Consistently recognized as one of the top managed IT and cybersecurity service providers, Corsica Technologies helps organizations leverage technology as a competitive business advantage. Our integrated IT and cybersecurity services protect companies and enable them to succeed. www.corsicatech.com.

