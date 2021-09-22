Corsica Technologies Named to MSSP Alert's Top 250 MSSPs List for 2021

CENTREVILLE, Md., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MSSP Alert, published by After Nines Inc., has named Corsica Technologies, one of the top managed IT and cybersecurity providers in the country, to the Top 250 MSSPs for 2021 (http://www.msspalert.com/top250).

The list and research identify and honor the top MSSPs, managed detection and response (MDR) and Security Operations Center as a Service (SOCaaS) providers worldwide.

The rankings are based on MSSP Alert's 2021 readership survey combined with the digital media site's global editorial coverage of managed security services providers. The fifth-annual list and research report track the managed security service market's ongoing growth and evolution.

"We are honored to be ranked on the esteemed Top 250 MSSPs list for the fifth time," says Brian Harmison, CEO of Corsica Technologies. "This is another great recognition of our capabilities, expertise, and experience in the cybersecurity space, and we're proud to be able to empower our clients to succeed securely with top-of-the-line cybersecurity offerings."

"After Nines Inc. and MSSP Alert congratulate Corsica Technologies on this year's honor," said Amy Katz, CEO of After Nines Inc. "Amid continued ransomware, malware and supply chain cyberattacks, the MSSP Alert readership and community continues to mitigate risks for businesses and government organizations worldwide."

Highlights from the associated MSSP Alert research include:

MSSP Revenue Growth & Financial Performance : MSSP honorees, on average, expect to generate $22.3 million in revenue for 2021, up 16% from $19.2 million in 2020.

: MSSP honorees, on average, expect to generate in revenue for 2021, up 16% from in 2020. Security Operations Centers: 71% have in-house SOCs, 19% are hybrid, 8% completely outsource their SOCs, and 2% are reevaluating their SOC strategies.

71% have in-house SOCs, 19% are hybrid, 8% completely outsource their SOCs, and 2% are reevaluating their SOC strategies. Cyberattack Trends: The most frequent attacks targeting MSSP customers in 2021 include vulnerability exploits (87%), phishing (96%), and ransomware (89%) incidents.

The most frequent attacks targeting MSSP customers in 2021 include vulnerability exploits (87%), phishing (96%), and ransomware (89%) incidents. Cybersecurity Solutions: In a continued sign of market fragmentation, MSSP survey participants mentioned 130 different hardware, software, cloud, and services vendors that assist their cybersecurity efforts.

