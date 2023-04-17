Corsica Technologies Opens New Downtown Greenville Office

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corsica Technologies, a leading Managed Service Provider specializing in IT and Cybersecurity services, as well as providing Digital Transformation and offering hardware and software products, has officially opened a new office location in downtown Greenville. The new office, located at 508 Rhett Street, will serve as the company's national headquarters and be the main hub for the company's operations in the southeast.

Brian Harmison, CEO of Corsica Technologies, said, "Greenville is one of the fastest growing cities in the country and we're thrilled to be a part of its rapid growth. We look forward to partnering and working with companies who value security, technology, and the role it plays in protecting and innovating their business."

About Corsica Technologies

Consistently recognized as one of the top managed IT and cybersecurity service providers, Corsica Technologies helps organizations leverage technology as a competitive business advantage. Our integrated IT and cybersecurity services protect companies and enable them to succeed.

SOURCE Corsica Technologies