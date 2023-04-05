Corsicana, TX Warehouse/Development Site Auctions 3pm Thursday April 6

CORSICANA, Texas, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the most sought after commercial real estate categories post Covid has been warehouse and Industrial sites for storage and distribution. Two Corsicana land parcels that check off all of the boxes investors have will be offered during a live, onsite and simultaneous online auction at 1701 & 1705 S Interstate 45. The auction will be conducted by Tulsa-based Williams & Williams Real Estate Auctions, in cooperation with Texas broker Dominus Commercial.

The auction takes place on site at 3pm Thursday, April 6. The offering is two parcels: a 11.79+/-ac development land site and an adjacent 10.64+/-ac parcel with a 34,000 +/-sf warehouse built in 2019 with 100% HVAC and 26-ft clear height. Williams & Williams Executive Vice President Fontana Fitzwilson said both properties have high visibility from I-45 and US 287. "There is a lot of flexibility for buyers with these properties," Fitzwilson said. "There's an opportunity to build out for multiple tenants or develop self-storage. I would encourage investors to bring their ideas to the auction. Both parcels have access to a water feature to the east and have national chain restaurants to the west.

Bidders may attend the auction in person at the site or bid online at AuctionNetwork.com. The auction is open to the public and no bidder deposit is required. The high bidder(s) will go under contract immediately after the auction and will be required to make an earnest money downpayment upon signing the contract. The sale is non contingent, as-is where-is, and requires a 30-day closing.

For terms and photos, please visit https://www.williamsauction.com/corsicana or call 800.801.8003.

SOURCE Williams & Williams Real Estate Auctions