Corsight AI Receives Top Rankings in 2020 Biometric Technology Rally Conducted by the Department of Homeland Security

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corsight AI, a leading facial recognition technology provider, today announced that the company received top rankings in the 2020 Biometric Technology Rally, conducted by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T).1 The 2020 Biometric Technology Rally tested the 10 leading face recognition providers and matching algorithms that detect and identify individuals when they are wearing a mask.

Corsight AI received top marks in the category that tested facial recognition without the presence of masks (99.65%) and ranked second when masks were present (92.53%). According to the report from the DHS, the in-person event consisted of 10 days of human testing (582 diverse volunteers from 60 countries) with 60 facial recognition configurations that used six face and/or iris acquisition systems and 10 matching algorithms. Evaluations were based on the ability to reliably take images of the volunteers, both masked and unmasked, in addition to processing time and overall satisfaction.

"We are thrilled with the results of the 2020 Biometric Technology Rally as they underscore Corsight's ability to accurately identify individuals even under the most challenging conditions," said Rob Watts, CEO of Corsight AI. "Not only do these results substantiate our technology, but prove that facial recognition is a force for good. During this global pandemic, masks have become a societal norm, and facial recognition technology keeps those who may cause harm from hiding behind the masks. It is imperative that this technology is used to protect citizens around the world, and we are excited to be leading the charge."

The results from the 2020 Biometric Technology Rally follow the recent results from a test from NIST (National Institute of Standards and Technology) that ranked Corsight as the top performing Western-based facial recognition company.

"Reducing the need to remove a mask to accurately identify individuals is just one step in helping mitigate the spread of COVID-19," said Watts. "We look forward to continuing to work with government and law enforcement agencies, transportation organizations, airports, and customers in various other verticals that benefit from using facial recognition technology to protect citizens, visitors, customers, and more from harm."

DISCLAIMER

The views and/or conclusions contained in this document are those of the author(s) and should not be interpreted as necessarily representing the official policies, either expressed or implied, of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), and do not constitute a DHS endorsement of the equipment tested or evaluated.

About Corsight AI

Corsight AI, a leading facial recognition technology provider, is dedicated to creating a privacy-focused facial recognition technology with unrivaled speed and accuracy. The technology is powered by Autonomous AI, the most advanced artificial intelligence system with more than 250 patents. Corsight AI works with government agencies and companies in a variety of sectors, including law enforcement, aviation, retail, entertainment, and more.

Corsight AI is jointly headquartered in the United States and UK, with R&D offices in Israel. For more information, please visit www.corsight.ai and follow us on LinkedIn .

1 Acknowledgement: This publication is based upon work conducted under the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Cooperative Research and Development Agreement No. 20-TCBI-015.

SOURCE Corsight AI

