Corsight AI Releases Privacy Focused Software to Address Emerging Guidelines for Ethical Facial Recognition Technology

The Enhancements to Its Fortify Facial Recognition System Embeds Privacy and Improves Accuracy

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corsight AI , a leading provider of Facial Recognition Technology (FRT), today launched the latest version of its flagship product, Fortify, in a drive to change the face of facial recognition. The new suite of privacy settings empowers the data operator and protects the data subject to address both existing and emerging industry standards.

The privacy upgrade codifies the requirements for software to ensure Privacy by Design and by Default – a legal stipulation set out under Article 25 of the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). While a global benchmark in privacy and ethical standards, the GDPR ensures operators proactively comply with the requirements of Article 25 and holds operators legally accountable if they process data and fail to utilize systems that protect data privacy.

As the first FRT provider on the market to codify such requirements, Corsight has implemented some of the most advanced privacy settings in the industry. The more granular privacy options enable increased visibility to better manage biometric data, allowing full understanding of which data is stored, for how long and why. The solution also allows full pseudonymization of data, enabling market analysis of information without compromising personal data security.

In the United States privacy law has developed incrementally across many States. From California to Illinois to Washington, these laws often reflect the principles of GDPR in relation to data processing. On June 3, 2022, the draft text of the American Data Privacy and Processing Act was released for consultation. The prospect of a Federal Privacy Bill hoving into view has become a realistic prospect. Privacy by Design is covered in Section 103 of that draft and is reflected in Corsight's new release. While amendments will undoubtedly arise through consultation, it is clear that the importance of Secure by Design and by Default will be a cornerstone of new privacy legislation. Corsight is at the forefront of those developments and has already incorporated these elements within its solution.

Tony Porter, Chief Privacy Officer at Corsight AI comments, "There are known issues with privacy, data and ethics within the facial recognition industry, and we've seen countless calls to action for further regulation and compliance. At Corsight, we're not only looking at current legislation or the future EU AI act, but beyond it too. We're getting ahead of lawmakers, regulators and the rest of the FRT industry in order to pave the way for privacy and ethics within AI-powered technology. We're changing the face of facial recognition and making sure these solutions can be used as a force for good in society."

In addition to software enhancements, Corsight AI is working closely with data operators in the ethical use of its software. This lies testament to Corsight's dedication to supporting those implementing its technology, as well as protecting the rights of the general public.

About Corsight AI

Corsight AI, a leading facial recognition technology provider, is dedicated to creating a game-changing solution with unrivaled speed and accuracy. The technology is powered by Autonomous AI, the most advanced artificial intelligence system. Corsight AI works with government agencies and companies in a variety of sectors, including law enforcement, aviation, retail, entertainment, and more. Corsight AI has recently been named 'SME of the Year' at the prestigious 2021 British Security Awards. This follows their award win at the fourth annual AI Breakthrough Awards, as they won gold in the "Best Facial Recognition System" category in 2021.

Corsight AI is jointly headquartered in the United States and UK, with R&D offices in Israel. For more information, please visit www.corsight.ai and follow us on LinkedIn .

