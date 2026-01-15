CORT Investors Have Opportunity to Join Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Fraud Investigation with the Schall Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated ("Corcept" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: CORT) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Corcept announced on December 31, 2025, that the FDA "has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding the New Drug Application (NDA) for relacorilant as a treatment for patients with hypertension secondary to hypercortisolism." According to the Company, "the FDA acknowledged that Corcept's pivotal GRACE trial met its primary endpoint and that data from the company's GRADIENT trial provided confirmatory evidence, the Agency concluded it could not arrive at a favorable benefit-risk assessment for relacorilant without Corcept providing additional evidence of effectiveness." Based on this news, shares of Corcept fell by more than 50%.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

