Cortavo by Aventis Systems Announces First eBook: The True Cost of Hiring IT Professionals

ATLANTA, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cortavo by Aventis Systems, Inc., an all-inclusive managed technology provider exclusively for small businesses, announced the release of their first eBook titled "Managed IT Services: Better Than Hiring an IT Pro?" This eBook divulges the true cost of hiring an IT professional within a small business and presents managed IT services as an alternate option. In addition, the pros and cons of each option are weighed, giving small business owners a definitive guide to making an informed decision as to which is the best for their organization.

Tom Lasswell, Vice President of IT operations for Cortavo, states "When smaller businesses start to experience growth that leads them to consider hiring an IT person, it's such a whirlwind. With so many technical obstacles being thrown at growing companies, most business leaders see hiring IT personnel as the only option. While for some businesses, hiring an IT person may work, most companies need a more cost-effective and robust technical solution with a wide range of technical aptitude to safeguard their technology investment and foster growth."

In this eBook, those thinking about an IT professional can gain knowledge in:

What an IT professional does and why it's impossible for one person to do it all

How much it truly costs to hire an IT professional

Why business leaders expectations of an IT person aren't typically what they get

Other ways IT needs can be addressed without hiring an IT professional

