Cortechs.ai and Siemens Healthineers Partner to Expand Global Access to NeuroQuant® Technologies

SAN DIEGO, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cortechs.ai, a global leader in AI-powered neuroimaging solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Siemens Healthineers to integrate and distribute Cortechs.ai's FDA-cleared NeuroQuant® Lesion Surveillance through the Siemens Healthineers Digital Marketplace. The collaboration is designed to accelerate the worldwide adoption of quantitative brain imaging, improving diagnostic precision, optimizing clinical workflows, and ultimately enhancing patient care in neurology, especially for complex dementia care pathways.

The expanded portfolio includes the latest FDA‑cleared NeuroQuant® Lesion Surveillance module, which uniquely provides automated segmentation and volumetric quantification, along with longitudinal tracking of lesion size and dynamics over time. These capabilities provide clinicians with important quantitative insights to support assessment across a broad range of neurological conditions, including the early detection and monitoring of ARIA in Alzheimer's patients receiving anti‑amyloid therapies.

"This partnership with Siemens Healthineers marks a pivotal step in expanding access to advanced neuroimaging on a global scale," said Kyle Frye, CEO of Cortechs.ai. "By combining our innovative AI technologies with Siemens Healthineers' unmatched reach and imaging expertise, we're equipping clinicians with faster, more precise insights to make better-informed decisions around Alzheimer's and ARIA care."

This partnership will deliver seamless integration of NeuroQuant® Lesion Surveillance into the imaging ecosystem of Siemens Healthineers, enabling radiologists and neurologists to access quantitative treatment monitoring data directly within their existing workflows.

"We are excited to welcome Cortechs.ai's NeuroQuant Lesion Surveillance solution to our Digital Marketplace", stated Andreas Schneck, head of Magnetic Resonance, Siemens Healthineers. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing clinicians with advanced, interoperable tools that enhance diagnostic confidence and streamline workflows. By integrating NeuroQuant's proven capabilities for supporting ARIA surveillance into our ecosystem, we empower healthcare providers to deliver more precise and personalized care for patients undergoing Alzheimer's disease treatment."

For more information, visit www.cortechs.ai or www.siemens-healthineers.com.

About Cortechs.ai

Cortechs.ai is a leader in AI applications in radiology. Cortechs.ai uses cutting-edge technologies in medical imaging to revolutionize disease screening and early detection so patients can enjoy longer, healthier lives. The company develops and markets breakthrough medical device software that quantifies and tracks neurodegenerative diseases and assists in the detection of clinically significant cancer. Cortechs.ai's industry-leading brain imaging software provides radiologists, neurologists, oncologists, and clinical researchers worldwide with a convenient and cost-effective way to quantify brain structures for assessing Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, brain trauma, and other brain abnormalities. The company's numerous FDA-cleared products provide quantitative insights to help physicians with the diagnosis and follow-up of neurodegenerative and traumatic brain conditions, as well as prostate cancer. Please visit www.cortechs.ai for further information and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

