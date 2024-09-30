Cortechs.ai Announces Strategic Partnership with Ascend Imaging to Expand Access to Cutting-Edge Radiology Solutions

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cortechs.ai, a leader in advanced imaging software medical analysis, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Ascend Imaging, a premier provider of radiology products and services. This collaboration will enhance Cortechs.ai's ability to deliver world-class imaging technology to hospitals and imaging centers around the country.

Cortechs.ai CEO Kyle Frye and Wesley Adams, President, Ascend Imaging

Ascend Imaging brings a robust team of sales experts who are committed to driving growth and adoption of innovative imaging solutions. With their extensive network and strong market presence, Ascend Imaging will be instrumental in expanding the reach of Cortechs.ai's cutting edge technology, including their flagship NeuroQuant solution.

"Our partnership with Ascend Imaging marks a significant milestone for Cortechs.ai," said Kyle Frye, CEO at Cortechs.ai. "Their dedication to excellence and deep industry expertise align perfectly with our mission to provide best-in-class support to healthcare providers. Through this collaboration, even more hospitals and imaging centers will have access to our advanced technologies centered around neuro and oncology that are crucial to improving patient outcomes and streamline diagnostic processes."

Ascend Imaging's broad industry reach will strengthen Cortechs.ai's place in the market, bringing transformative imaging solutions to more healthcare providers and driving excellence in patient care.

"We are thrilled about our partnership with Cortechs.ai. By including their cutting-edge AI solutions into our offerings, we are poised to deliver unparalleled value and innovation to our clients" said Wesley Adams, President, Ascend Imaging. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in our mission to provide advanced AI solutions that meet the evolving needs of the healthcare industry."

About Cortechs.ai

Cortechs.ai is a leader in AI applications in radiology. Cortechs.ai uses cutting-edge technologies in medical imaging to revolutionize disease screening and early detection so patients can enjoy longer, healthier lives. The company develops and markets breakthrough medical device software that quantifies and tracks neurodegenerative diseases, and assists in the detection of clinically significant cancer. Cortechs.ai's industry-leading brain imaging software provides radiologists, neurologists, oncologists, and clinical researchers worldwide with a convenient and cost-effective way to quantify brain structures for assessing Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, brain trauma, and other brain abnormalities. The company has FDA-cleared products for use in helping the diagnosis and follow-up of neurodegenerative and traumatic brain conditions, as well as prostate cancer. Please visit www.cortechs.ai for further information and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

