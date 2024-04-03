Cortechs.ai Appoints Kyle Frye as New Chief Executive Officer

SAN DIEGO, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cortechs.ai, a leading innovator in AI applications for radiology and the developer of FDA-cleared products for the improved detection of neurodegenerative diseases and cancer, is excited to announce the appointment of Kyle Frye as its new Chief Executive Officer.

Kyle Frye Headshot

Kyle Frye brings to Cortechs.ai an impressive background in medical technology and leadership, most recently coming from SyntheticMR as their President & CCO, where his strategic insight and guidance were instrumental in a multiple year stretch of significant year over year growth. Prior to SyntheticMR, Kyle served as a Vice President of Sales at Siemens Healthineers, demonstrating his capability to lead high-performing teams and drive significant sales growth. His extensive experience in the medical technology field also includes sales leadership roles at renowned companies like Blue Belt Technologies (now part of Smith & Nephew), Verathon Inc, and Brainlab, where he focused on building organizational structures and spearheading growth initiatives with a patient-first culture at their core.

Kyle holds a bachelor's degree from Northern Kentucky University and is a proud resident of the Cincinnati metro area. His dedication to enhancing patient care through innovative medical technology solutions aligns perfectly with Cortechs.ai's mission to leverage AI for accurate analysis and improved treatment outcomes.

"I am honored to be joining a growing organization that is poised to maintain its position as the market leader. The entire Cortechs.ai team is devoted to creating and delivering best in class products by putting the patient first at every decision. I am excited to be part of this amazing team and to be able to work closely with our customers and patients on a daily basis," said Kyle Frye.

Michi Sassa, CFO at Cortechs.ai, commented, "Kyle brings with him an extensive experience in med tech and exceptional leadership traits that will, no doubt, enable rapid growth and be a pivotal moment in the company's journey to continue providing effective solutions for our customers and patients."

Nate White, CTO of Cortechs.ai, added, "Kyle's visionary leadership and commitment to innovation are exactly what we need to propel our company forward to deliver on our mission to improve patient care with imaging AI solutions to better detect, diagnose and treat neurological diseases."

About Cortechs.ai

Cortechs.ai is a leader in AI applications in radiology, using cutting-edge advances in medical imaging to revolutionize disease screening and early detection so patients can enjoy longer, healthier lives. The company develops and markets breakthrough medical device software that quantifies and tracks neurodegenerative diseases and assists in the detection of clinically significant cancer. Cortechs.ai's industry-leading brain imaging analysis provides radiologists, neurologists, oncologists, and clinical researchers worldwide with a convenient and cost-effective means to quantify brain structures to help assess neurological conditions, such as Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, brain trauma, and brain development abnormalities. The company has FDA-cleared products for use in the diagnosis and follow up of neurodegenerative and traumatic brain conditions, as well as prostate cancer. Please visit www.cortechs.ai for further information and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

SOURCE Cortechs.ai