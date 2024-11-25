Cortechs.ai Partners with Mermaid Beach Radiology to Bring Precision AI Imaging Solutions to Their MRI and CT Services

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cortechs.ai, a leading provider of AI-powered imaging solutions, is excited to announce that Mermaid Beach Radiology has integrated Cortechs.ai's advanced imaging software into its MRI and CT offerings. This partnership introduces precision-driven brain segmentation, volumetric analysis, and longitudinal tracking capabilities to Mermaid Beach Radiology, enabling faster, more accurate insights to enhance patient care.

This collaboration showcases Mermaid Beach Radiology's commitment to innovation in diagnostic imaging, using Cortechs.ai's best-in-class solutions to provide a higher standard of care for the Gold Coast community. Cortechs.ai's NeuroQuant® solution, powered by deep learning and its proprietary Dynamic Atlas™ technology, equips Mermaid Beach Radiology's team with several transformative features:

AI-Powered Brain Segmentation:

Delivers accurate 3D T1 MRI brain segmentation, with age norms for patients aged 3 to 100 years, supporting both clinical and research applications. Customizable Volumetric Reports:

Generates tailored NeuroQuant® reports suited to each patient's unique needs, enabling more personalized care. Comprehensive Disease Monitoring: Supports longitudinal tracking and visualization, empowering clinicians to monitor disease progression over time with data-backed precision.

Kyle Frye, CEO of Cortechs.ai, shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "Working with Mermaid Beach Radiology is a fantastic opportunity to expand the reach of our AI-powered solutions in Australia and beyond. Through this partnership, we are excited to advance diagnostic excellence and deliver the quality of insights that make a real difference in people's lives."

"Cortechs.ai's software significantly enhances patient care by providing faster, more reliable diagnostic insights," said Dr. Zane Sherif, Founding Radiologist at Mermaid Beach Radiology. "With the addition of NeuroQuant®, we're improving both our workflow efficiency and our ability to make accurate, informed diagnoses, ultimately benefiting our patients and raising the standard of care we provide."

Cortechs.ai is committed to revolutionizing healthcare by providing cutting-edge imaging technology that empowers radiologists to deliver precise, efficient, and data-driven diagnoses. Our AI-powered solutions are designed to enhance diagnostic accuracy, streamline workflows, and ultimately improve patient outcomes. The integration of Cortechs.ai's software into Mermaid Beach Radiology's practice underscores the growing global shift toward AI-driven healthcare solutions, setting a new standard for diagnostic excellence and raising the bar for care delivery worldwide. This partnership highlights how AI can play a pivotal role in advancing healthcare systems and improving patient experiences across the globe.

About Cortechs.ai

Cortechs.ai is a leader in AI applications in radiology. Cortechs.ai uses cutting-edge technologies in medical imaging to revolutionize disease screening and early detection so patients can enjoy longer, healthier lives. The company develops and markets breakthrough medical device software that quantifies and tracks neurodegenerative diseases, and assists in the detection of clinically significant cancer. Cortechs.ai's industry-leading brain imaging software provides radiologists, neurologists, oncologists, and clinical researchers worldwide with a convenient and cost-effective way to quantify brain structures for assessing Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, brain trauma, and other brain abnormalities. The company has FDA-cleared products for use in helping the diagnosis and follow-up of neurodegenerative and traumatic brain conditions, as well as prostate cancer. Please visit www.cortechs.ai for further information and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

