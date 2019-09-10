Cortelco Systems Puerto Rico, Inc. Board of Directors Authorizes Dividend

CAGUAS, Puerto Rico, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cortelco Systems Puerto Rico, Inc. (OTC: CPROF) (the "Company"), a leading provider in the design, implementation and maintenance of solutions in the area of collaboration, data center and security, announces that its board of directors approved a cash dividend of $0.15 per share payable on September 16th, 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 31st, 2019.

Mr. Walt Duffey, Chairman of the Company's Board of Directors noted, "Our current positive results show the commitment we have to increase revenue and profitability in order to increase stockholder value."

About Cortelco Systems Puerto Rico, Inc.

Cortelco Systems Puerto Rico, Inc. is a provider of Collaboration, Data Center and Network Security solutions and services. CSPR's other lines of business include the reselling of telephone lines, internet access, disaster recovery, business continuity and private cloud computing solutions. CSPR has partnered with strategic suppliers and utilizes a direct sales force to sell its services and products, most of which are installed by CSPR technicians.

To find out more information about Cortelco Systems Puerto Rico, Inc. and its solutions, visit the World Wide Web at www.cortelcopr.com, or call 787-704-0000.

