Corteva Agriscience™, Agriculture Division of DowDuPont, Announces New U.S. Multi-Channel, Multi-Brand Seed Strategy

Corteva Agriscience™ will go to market through five regional corn and soybean seed brands in the U.S., including Dairyland Seed®, Hoegemeyer®, NuTech®, Seed Consultants® and Terral®. Each will have a strengthened and expanded portfolio to serve the brand's respective customers. Brodbeck®, Curry®, Doebler's®, Pfister® and Prairie Brand® will be combined with the five regional seed brands.

Pioneer® will remain the company's global flagship seed brand with an industry leading, unique product portfolio and agency route-to-market approach.

The U.S. retail channel will be served primarily by Mycogen® and Terral®. The company will maintain the AgVenture® independent network of regional seed companies and will continue to sell cotton seed through its Phytogen® brand and alfalfa through Alforex®.

"Corteva Agriscience™, Agriculture Division of DowDuPont, is implementing a bold plan to focus and rebalance our seed brand portfolio in the U.S.," said Judd O'Connor, vice president, North America, Corteva Agriscience™. "This strategy will allow us to better serve our customers – both farmers and retail dealers and distributors – with differentiated, broader and stronger product portfolios."

The DowDuPont™ merger, which closed in 2017, resulted in more than a dozen seed brands in the U.S. that sell Corteva Agriscience™ corn and soybean seed, genetics or traits.

"We have some outstanding brands with long histories, good people and loyal customers and we intend to honor those legacies," said Brian Barker, multi-channel seed brand leader for Corteva Agriscience™. "Realigning our multi-brand approach was necessary to better focus our product and service offerings to customers."

The majority of employees and dealers who supported Brodbeck®, Curry®, Doebler's®, Pfister® and Prairie Brand® will be offered positions or dealerships in the new structure. Popular products from these brands will continue to be available through the regional seed brands.

"The product portfolios of all our U.S. seed brands will be bolstered by the Corteva Agriscience™ R&D pipeline and the full capabilities of the future company," said O'Connor. "This means farmers can expect better products, and employees, sales reps, dealers and distributers can expect increased opportunities for more sustainable growth."

The Corteva Agriscience™ innovation pipeline will enable expanded technology and genetic access to the industry through a growing licensing and distribution business to independent seed companies. Current U.S. agreements will remain in place.

"We also are bringing a winning offer to retail partners with the latest seed, trait, seed treatment and crop protection innovations that are backed by dedicated support from account managers, territory managers and agronomists," said Barker.

DuPont Pioneer and Dow AgroSciences will honor program, product and service obligations for existing seed orders. Customers and distributors should contact their local seed representative or account manager with questions.

About Corteva Agriscience™, Agriculture Division of DowDuPont

Corteva Agriscience™, Agriculture Division of DowDuPont (NYSE: DWDP), is intended to become an independent, publicly traded company when the previously announced spinoff is complete by June 2019. The division combines the strengths of DuPont Pioneer, DuPont Crop Protection and Dow AgroSciences. Corteva Agriscience™ provides growers around the world with the most complete portfolio in the industry — including some of the most recognized brands in agriculture: Pioneer®, Encirca®, the newly launched Brevant™ Seeds, as well as award-winning Crop Protection products — while bringing new products to market through our solid pipeline of active chemistry and technologies. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont (NYSE: DWDP) is a holding company comprised of The Dow Chemical Company and DuPont with the intent to form strong, independent, publicly traded companies in agriculture, materials science and specialty products sectors that will lead their respective industries through productive, science-based innovation to meet the needs of customers and help solve global challenges. For more information, please visit us at www.dow-dupont.com.

