Corteva Agriscience and 4-H Showcase the Future of Farming at Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, the Iowa State Fair will welcome more than one million guests to one of the oldest and largest agricultural and industrial expositions in the United States. Corteva Agriscience, an official partner of this year's Fair, is proud to showcase its partnership with 4-H during the opening weekend to highlight its commitment to encouraging youth to become engaged in the development of ideas and solutions that grow progress and the future of agriculture.

On Friday, Aug. 9, 2019 – 4-H Alumni Day at the Iowa State Fair – Corteva and 4-H will co-host the Farmfluencer Award Show at 1:30 p.m. CT in the 4-H Exhibits Building. All are encouraged to attend as the event is open to media and the public.

The inaugural "Farmfluencer," program was a global initiative launched earlier this year, aimed at inspiring the next generation, helping them understand the role of innovation and the technologies designed to improve the world through agriculture. More than 130 entries were received over the course of the submission period, demonstrating wide array of topics from precision agriculture to the mental health of farmers.

"4-H has a long history of developing experiential learning programs that a positively affect agriculture for future generations," said Artis Stevens, National 4-H Council Chief Marketing Officer. "Farmfluencer has been an incredibly successful program, as we received many smart, well-thought out and impactful entries; therefore, we will celebrate not only the winners, but all of the submissions at this celebration."

Winners of this year's Farmfluencer contest will join Stevens and Corteva's Dana Bolden, vice president of external affairs, on-stage to discuss the agriculture industry and their winning submissions impact the future of farming. In addition to honoring the winners with an award, they will share the thinking behind their submissions and their perspective on what is important to the future of farming.

"Now, more than ever before, it's imperative that younger generations team up with farmers, industry leaders and companies like Corteva to advance and sustain agricultural practices across the globe," said Bolden. "The Farmfluencer was filled with inspiring ideas that we're thrilled to celebrate this week at the Iowa State Fair."

Media interested in attending the reception should contact Cindy Lake at 917-543-8872 or cindy.lake@ogilvy.com by Thursday, August 8, 2019. Media interviews with Dana Bolden and/or Artis Stevens are available upon request.

Corteva will be on-site at the Fair throughout the 11-day event, which begins on Thursday, Aug. 8 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.

For more information on Corteva or the Farmfluencer program, visit www.corteva.com.

About Corteva Agriscience™

Corteva Agriscience provides farmers around the world with the most complete input portfolio in the industry to enable them to maximize yield and profitability — including some of the most recognized brands in agriculture: Pioneer®, Granular®, Brevant™ seeds, as well as award-winning Crop Protection products — while bringing new products to market through its robust pipeline of active chemistry and technologies. The company is committed to working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. Corteva Agriscience became an independent public company on June 1, 2019, and was previously the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.

About 4-H

4-H, the nation's largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for career tomorrow. 4-H programs empower nearly 6 million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. 4-H is the youth development program of our nation's Cooperative Extension System and USDA, and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than 3,000 local Extension offices. The research-backed 4-H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities; two times more likely to make healthier choices; two times more likely to be civically active; and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs.

Learn more about 4-H at www.4-h.org, find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/4-h and follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/4h.

