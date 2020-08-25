Corteva Agriscience Supports Farm Journal's #FarmON Virtual Concert Benefitting 4-H

CHEVY CHASE, Md., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of America's farmers and the next generation of leaders in agriculture, Corteva Agriscience is sponsoring Farm Journal's #FarmON Virtual Concert, benefitting National 4-H Council's FOURWARD Fund.

The free virtual concert, with appearances from country music artists including Lee Brice, Justin Moore, Jennifer Nettles, Rodney Atkins and the Peterson Farm Brothers, will air live on RFD-TV and other online and social networks at 7 p.m. CT on Aug. 27.

As families and communities continue to face challenges due to COVID-19, the FOURWARD Fund ensures that all young people – with or without internet access – have access to the necessary resources and meaningful learning opportunities that help them thrive.

"Those who produce our food are essential – especially in times of crisis like we are facing now with COVID-19," said Anne Alonzo, Corteva Agriscience, Senior Vice President, External Affairs & Chief Sustainability Officer. "Having the opportunity to honor America's farmers and support the next generation during these unprecedented times through the FOURWARD Fund is indeed our pleasure. Our work with 4-H is an acknowledgement of our support of today's young people who will eventually lead both agriculture and our communities in the future."

Corteva Agriscience proudly collaborates with local and regional communities through outreach programs around the world, focusing efforts on empowering women, enabling youth and engaging communities.

"Millions of young people across the country are facing a world of uncertainty due to COVID-19," said Jill Bramble, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer, National 4-H Council. "We're thrilled to have the support of our partner Corteva Agriscience as we continue to provide all youth with the critical learning opportunities and resources they need to reach their full potential during this national crisis and beyond."



To get involved, register for the concert for free at: FarmJournalFieldDays.com/Register/, visit https://4-h.org/ways-to-give/fourward/ to make a donation to the 4-H FOURWARD Fund.



About Corteva Agriscience

Corteva Agriscience is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that provides farmers around the world with the most complete portfolio in the industry - including a balanced and diverse mix of seed, crop protection and digital solutions focused on maximizing productivity to enhance yield and profitability. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and an industry-leading product and technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. Corteva Agriscience became an independent public company on June 1, 2019 and was previously the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont. More information can be found at Corteva.com.



About 4-H

4–H, the nation's largest youth development organization, grows confident young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for career tomorrow. 4–H programs empower nearly six million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills. 4–H is the youth development program of our nation's Cooperative Extension System and USDA and serves every county and parish in the U.S. through a network of 110 public universities and more than 3000 local Extension offices. Globally, 4–H collaborates with independent programs to empower one million youth in 50 countries. The research-backed 4–H experience grows young people who are four times more likely to contribute to their communities, two times more likely to make healthier choices, two times more likely to be civically active and two times more likely to participate in STEM programs.



Learn more about 4–H at www.4–H.org



