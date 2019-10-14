Corteva Agriscience to Participate in Borlaug Dialogue International Symposium at 2019 World Food Prize

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- James C. Collins, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Corteva Agriscience, will participate in two panel discussions at the 2019 Borlaug Dialogue International Symposium at the World Food Prize in Des Moines, Iowa.

On Wednesday, Oct. 16, Collins will share an update on the company's work to collaborate with others worldwide to develop and deploy agriscience and ingenuity to capture carbon. Collins will join other executives during the mainstage panel discussion Facing the Greatest Challenge of Our Time: Agriculture's Role in Impacting Climate Change. His presentation follows up on last year's announcement that the company would be convening stakeholders in business, government, academic and the NGO communities, among others, on the forefront of advancing agricultural sustainability.

Then, on Thursday, Oct. 17, Collins will participate in the mainstage panel discussion Food Security in the Next Decade: The Power of the Private Sector. He will explain how a secure food system is a sustainable food system - one that puts the health of farmers, consumers and the planet at the center of all our activities.

In addition, Neal Gutterson, Corteva Agriscience Chief Technology Officer, will host the final day of the Global Youth Institute. Two hundred exceptional student delegates from around the world will present papers on a critical aspect of food security and discuss their findings with international experts and their peers in roundtable discussions.

Learn more about the Global Youth Institute and The World Food Prize at worldfoodprize.org.

