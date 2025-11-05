Corteva Announces Groundbreaking, Nature-Inspired Solutions to Control Insects, Help Farmers Effectively Protect Yield

Company's First Bioinsecticide Helps Protect Apples, Oranges, Wheat, Rice, Corn, Among Other Crops

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Globally, thousands of species of insects threaten crop yield by feeding on plants, transmitting diseases and damaging plant tissues, which leads to significant losses: an estimated 20%-40% for crops globally1 like wheat, corn and rice, at an estimated cost of $70 billion2.

Today, Corteva announced two new crop protection solutions, one of natural origin and the other naturally inspired, to combat these destructive pests. 4

Goltrevo™ bioinsecticide is a broad-spectrum, microbial-based solution designed to combat some sap-feeding and chewing insects, including whiteflies, aphids and the devasting corn leafhopper, which spreads the bacterial pathogen responsible for corn stunt disease and can cause yield losses of up to 70% 3 . Goltrevo is the first bioinsecticide in Corteva's Biologicals portfolio.





is a broad-spectrum, microbial-based solution designed to combat some sap-feeding and chewing insects, including whiteflies, aphids and the devasting corn leafhopper, which spreads the bacterial pathogen responsible for corn stunt disease and can cause yield losses of up to 70% . Goltrevo is the first bioinsecticide in Corteva's Biologicals portfolio. Varpelgo™ active is a next-generation insecticide developed by closely studying the structure and function of the naturally occurring Qalcova™ active, using nature as an inspiration to design a novel solution to control chewing pests in fruits and vegetables, row crops and rice.

"Innovation is at the core of our crop protection business and today's announcement further advances our global leadership," said Robert King, executive vice president, crop protection for Corteva. "These new insect management solutions complement our existing portfolio of leading biological and insecticide products and will help farmers better manage costly insect damage while supporting our vision of providing more sustainable solutions, improving farmer productivity and strengthening global food security."

Goltrevo is a best-in-class formulation based on a novel strain of the entomopathogenic fungus Beauveria bassiana 203, originally isolated from palm weevil beetles. This novel bioinsecticide will target some sap-feeding insects, such as corn leafhoppers, whiteflies, aphids and stinkbugs, as well as chewing insects, including several species of root-feeding worms, beetles, and destructive caterpillars.

With Goltrevo, growers can expect a longer shelf life and lower potential for the development of resistance, ensuring stability and usability across different farming practices and crops, including corn, soybean, sugarcane, pastures, fruits and vegetables. Commercial sales are expected to begin as early as 2027 in Latin America, pending applicable regulatory approvals. 4

Varpelgo active provides highly effective control of chewing insects, including diamondback moths, armyworms, loopers, and several species of borers, beetles, weevils and thrips, in key crops such as soybeans, corn, rice, tree nuts, sugarcane, fruits and vegetables, across all global regions. It also offers a new seed applied technology solution to protect the seed and seedling from wireworm.

With a favorable ecological profile and low use rates, Varpelgo will fit within farmers' integrated pest management and insect resistance management programs, giving them a new rotational choice for chewing insect control. The first commercial sales are expected in Asia Pacific and Latin America in the early 2030s, pending completion of field trials and applicable regulatory reviews. 4

