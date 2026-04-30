Corteva Board to Add Two New Members

New directors replace retiring directors, bring food, agriculture and chemical expertise

INDIANAPOLIS, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corteva, Inc. today announced that its shareholders have approved the addition of Christopher Policinski and Jean-Marc Gilson to its board of directors. As previously announced, Lamberto Andreotti and Michael Johanns retired with this year's annual meeting of shareholders.

"We are pleased to welcome Chris and Jean-Marc to the Corteva Board – their expertise in the agriculture and chemicals sectors, respectively, will both strengthen the Board and serve Corteva well, particularly as the company moves forward with its plans to separate into two industry-leading companies," said Corteva Board Chair Gregory Page.

Page added, "On behalf of the entire Board, I want to thank Lamberto and Michael for their outstanding service to Corteva. Their efforts have helped guide Corteva to its current position of strength and laid a strong foundation for continued growth and success. We wish them both the best in their new chapters."

As previously communicated, board of directors appointments for "SpinCo" and "New Corteva" will be made in the second half of 2026.

About Chris Policinski

Policinski is the former president and chief executive officer of Land O'Lakes, Inc., a privately held agricultural cooperative specializing in dairy products, animal nutrition, and crop production, from 2005 to 2018. He joined Land O'Lakes in 1997 and held a variety of key leadership positions, including vice president, strategy and business development; executive vice president, dairy foods; and chief operating officer, dairy foods. Policinski has served on the board of directors of Hormel Foods Corp. since 2012, and from 2016 to 2023 served as the lead independent director. He previously served on the board of directors of Xcel Energy Inc. from 2009 to 2025, where he was also the lead independent director from 2016 to 2023.

About Jean-Marc Gilson

Gilson is the president and chief executive officer and member of the board of directors of Westlake Corporation, a global manufacturer and supplier of vinyl, polymers and building products, a position he has held since July 2024. Prior to this appointment, he was the president and chief executive officer and member of the board of directors of Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation from April 2021 to June 2024. Previously, Gilson served as chief executive officer of Roquette Frères, a global leader in plant-based ingredients and pharmaceutical excipients, from 2014 to 2021; chief operating officer of NuSil Technology LLC, a leading manufacturer of medical and space-grade silicone technology, from 2012 to 2014; and as chief executive officer of Avantor Performance Materials, Inc. from 2011 to 2012. Earlier in his career, he held a variety of key leadership positions at the Dow Corning Corporation.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is a global pure-play agriculture company that combines industry-leading innovation, high-touch customer engagement and operational execution to profitably deliver solutions for the world's most pressing agriculture challenges. Corteva generates advantaged market preference through its unique distribution strategy, together with its balanced and globally diverse mix of seed, crop protection, and digital products and services. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and a technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to maximizing productivity for farmers, while working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Words such as "will," "plan," "may," "expect," "see," and variations of such words and similar future or conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Corteva's intent to separate and its related expectations for New Corteva and SpinCo. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond Corteva's control.

Important factors that may affect Corteva's business and operations and that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, whether the objectives of the separation will be achieved; the terms, structure, benefits and costs of any action or transaction resulting from the separation; the timing of any such separation or related action and whether any such separation will be consummated at all; the risk that the announcement of the intended separation could have an adverse effect on the ability of Corteva to retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, shareholders and other business relationships and on its operating results and business generally; the risk the separation could divert the attention and time of the company's management; the risk of any unexpected costs or expenses resulting from the separation process or separation itself; and the risk of any litigation relating to the separation, as well as the risks and uncertainties described in Corteva's risk factors, as they may be amended from time to time, set forth in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Corteva disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update, revise, or withdraw any forward-looking statement in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

SOURCE Corteva, Inc.