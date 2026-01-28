Corteva Declares Quarterly Dividend

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) today announced its Board of Directors has authorized a common stock dividend of $0.18 cents per share, payable March 16, 2026, to the Company's shareholders of record on March 2, 2026.

EIDP, Inc. Announces Preferred Stock Dividend

The Board of Directors of EIDP, Inc. (formerly known as E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company) (EIDP) declared regular preferred stock dividends of $1.12-1/2 per share on the $4.50 series preferred stock and $0.87-1/2 per share on the $3.50 series preferred stock – both payable April 24, 2026, to EIDP stockholders of record on April 2, 2026. EIDP, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Corteva, Inc.

About Corteva
Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) is a global pure-play agriculture company that combines industry-leading innovation, high-touch customer engagement and operational execution to profitably deliver solutions for the world's most pressing agriculture challenges. Corteva generates advantaged market preference through its unique distribution strategy, together with its balanced and globally diverse mix of seed, crop protection, and digital products and services. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and a technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to maximizing productivity for farmers, while working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. More information can be found at www.corteva.com.

