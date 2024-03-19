Corteva Launches Corteva Catalyst

New Investment and Partnership Platform Will Accelerate Next Generation Ag-tech Innovation

INDIANAPOLIS, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA) today announced the launch of Corteva Catalyst, a new investment and partnership platform focused on accessing and bringing to market agricultural innovations that advance the company's R&D priorities and drive value creation. Corteva Catalyst will partner with entrepreneurs and innovators to accelerate the development of early-stage, disruptive technologies that enable farmers to sustainably produce more food and feed.

"Corteva has a long tradition of addressing the critical challenges farmers face around the world by advancing innovation in partnership with the global scientific community," said Sam Eathington, EVP and Corteva Chief Technology and Digital Officer. "Through Corteva Catalyst, we will build upon that tradition by pairing our considerable expertise and resources with the agility of start-ups and universities to deliver new solutions for farmers globally. This initiative will expand our pipeline and accelerate growth."

Leveraging Corteva's expertise, recognized R&D capabilities, global footprint and go-to-market infrastructure, Corteva Catalyst is uniquely positioned to support the development and commercialization of groundbreaking technology and deliver it directly into farmers' hands.

Corteva Catalyst will initially focus on identifying opportunities across four strategic verticals aligned with the company's R&D priorities: genome editing; biologicals and natural products; technology platforms; and decision science.

